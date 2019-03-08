Advanced search

Fenland martial arts student to fly the flag for Great Britain at world championships

PUBLISHED: 12:15 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 14 November 2019

Instructor Master Donna Harvey with Sophia Stanton - 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Picture: Donna Harvey

Instructor Master Donna Harvey with Sophia Stanton - 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Picture: Donna Harvey

Archant

A dedicated Fenland martial arts student will compete in the world championships in America after taking the top spot in Europe.

Sophia Stanton - 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Picture: Donna HarveySophia Stanton - 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Picture: Donna Harvey

Sophia Stanton, who attends Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club, travelled to Rotterdam to compete in the European championships for Great Britain.

She won first place in all three of her competition categories - weapons, forms and sparring.

Sophia has now qualified to represent Great Britain at the world championships, held in North Carolina USA in July 2020.

The World Tang Soo Do Association European Championship was held in Schiedam, Netherlands, on Saturday Oct 26.

Instructor Master Donna Harvey with Sophia Stanton - 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Picture: Donna HarveyInstructor Master Donna Harvey with Sophia Stanton - 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Picture: Donna Harvey

There was around 300 competitors in attendance and also the associations GrandMaster from the USA.

If anyone would be interested in sponsoring the team, get in touch with the club by searching @WisbechkingslynnTSD Facebook.

There are also lots of pictures, videos and updates on the clubs Facebook page and joining information for anyone interested.

Sophia Stanton - first in weapons, first in forms and first in sparring at the European championships. Picture: Donna HarveySophia Stanton - first in weapons, first in forms and first in sparring at the European championships. Picture: Donna Harvey

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Students from Wisbech praised for alerting police to missing man in their den

Four students from Thomas Clarkson Academy were praised by police for helping them find a missing vulnerable man. Year 7 students Archie Patrick, Harvey Woods, Harley Carvin and Alfie Davis. Picture: TCA

‘The road gets worse and worse’: Family calling for urgent road repairs after car slams into their luxury Fenland home

Michael and Angela Bates� home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/Cambs Cops

Woman, 20, receives minor injuries after her black Mini careers into Fenland home after two vehicle collision

Extensive damage to house in Gorefield today after Mini careers into home. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Wisbech remembers: Town comes together for annual act of remembrance and two minutes’ silence at war memorial

2019 Wisbech remembers: The town came out in huge numbers to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday. And the town fell silent as the two minute was observed. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Most Read

Students from Wisbech praised for alerting police to missing man in their den

Four students from Thomas Clarkson Academy were praised by police for helping them find a missing vulnerable man. Year 7 students Archie Patrick, Harvey Woods, Harley Carvin and Alfie Davis. Picture: TCA

‘The road gets worse and worse’: Family calling for urgent road repairs after car slams into their luxury Fenland home

Michael and Angela Bates� home in Harolds Bank, Gorefield where a Mini Cooper smashed through the front door. Picture: Harry Rutter/Cambs Cops

Woman, 20, receives minor injuries after her black Mini careers into Fenland home after two vehicle collision

Extensive damage to house in Gorefield today after Mini careers into home. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Wisbech remembers: Town comes together for annual act of remembrance and two minutes’ silence at war memorial

2019 Wisbech remembers: The town came out in huge numbers to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday. And the town fell silent as the two minute was observed. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

My First General Election: ‘I think this may be another easy win for Steve Barclay’ – Harry Rutter

Con�s Steve Barclay (right) is more than likely going to win at the general election in North East Cambs, says Harry Rutter (inset). Picture: PA/PA Wire

1934 Leyland Cub fire engine that saw service in March and Ely before becoming a collectors’ item could be yours for around £14,000

The 1934 Leyland Cub fire engine that saw service in March and Ely before being bought and restored by an enthusiast is for sale on eBay. Picture; CHRIS PEARSON

Fenland martial arts student to fly the flag for Great Britain at world championships

Instructor Master Donna Harvey with Sophia Stanton - 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Picture: Donna Harvey

M11 voted second-worst service station in the country - but which was the best (and the worst) ?

M11 at junction 13 in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Plenty of plusses but no points for Wisbech Town

Declan Rogers hit the Wisbech Town goal in their defeat to Belper Town. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists