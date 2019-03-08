Fenland martial arts student to fly the flag for Great Britain at world championships

Instructor Master Donna Harvey with Sophia Stanton - 1st in weapons, 1st in forms and 1st in sparring. Picture: Donna Harvey Archant

A dedicated Fenland martial arts student will compete in the world championships in America after taking the top spot in Europe.

Sophia Stanton, who attends Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club, travelled to Rotterdam to compete in the European championships for Great Britain.

She won first place in all three of her competition categories - weapons, forms and sparring.

Sophia has now qualified to represent Great Britain at the world championships, held in North Carolina USA in July 2020.

The World Tang Soo Do Association European Championship was held in Schiedam, Netherlands, on Saturday Oct 26.

There was around 300 competitors in attendance and also the associations GrandMaster from the USA.

If anyone would be interested in sponsoring the team, get in touch with the club by searching @WisbechkingslynnTSD Facebook.

There are also lots of pictures, videos and updates on the clubs Facebook page and joining information for anyone interested.

