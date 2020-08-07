Two Radley watches and three gold sovereigns amongst items stolen in home burglary
PUBLISHED: 16:29 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 07 August 2020
Cambs Cops
Two designer watches, a diamond bracelet and three gold sovereigns are amongst items stolen in a Fenland home break-in.
The expensive jewellery – worth around £1,400 – was taken from a home on Mouth Lane in Guyhirn between 6.50am and 6pm on Monday, August 3.
The sovereigns, two Radley watches and sapphire and diamond bracelet, as well as several other items, were inside jewellery boxes taken in the break-in.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Do you recognise this jewellery?
“We have released images of jewellery stolen in a burglary in Fenland in the hope of reuniting the owner with the items.
“A rear patio door was smashed to gain entry to the house before jewellery boxes containing the items were taken.”
An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information, or anyone who may have been offered similar items for sale, is urged to contact police.
You make a report via the Cambs police web-chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 35/51841/20.
