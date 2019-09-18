Advanced search

Super slimmers! Weight loss kings and queens from the Fens cover 5,000 miles and raise £900 for Cancer Research UK in month-long campaign

18 September, 2019 - 12:50
Slimmers from the Fens have covered 5,000 miles and raised �900 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Supplied/Slimming World

Slimmers from the Fens have covered 5,000 miles and raised �900 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Supplied/Slimming World

Supplied/Slimming World

Slimmers from across the Fens have raised £900 for charity after they covered 5,000 miles in a month-long Slimming World campaign.

Slimmers from the Fens have covered 5,000 miles and raised £900 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Supplied/Slimming WorldSlimmers from the Fens have covered 5,000 miles and raised £900 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Supplied/Slimming World

To celebrate the organisations 50th birthday, Slimming World tasked members from all over the UK to cover as many miles as possible as part of the Golden Body Magic Challenge.

It aims to highlight the links between keeping a healthy weight and reducing the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Groups from Wisbech and Leverington successfully covered over 5,000 miles between them and joined forces to walk the final mile at Wisbech Rugby Club last month.

You may also want to watch:

Consultant Rachel, from Leverington, said "We are so proud of all the members who took part in this challenge help celebrate our 50th Year.

"Our members have been getting out and about and covering at least 50 miles in August...we encouraged them to walk, bike, swim...dance...however they wanted to cover the miles, meaning that more people could get involved!

Consultant Sally, from Wisbech added that "At our groups we learn that getting more active doesn't have to be joining the gym or running marathons."

Rachel added: "We are so proud of these members and what they have achieved, coming together to achieve something amazing and raise money at the same time.

Slimmers from the Fens have covered 5,000 miles and raised £900 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Supplied/Slimming WorldSlimmers from the Fens have covered 5,000 miles and raised £900 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Supplied/Slimming World

"There are more celebrations to come as we will be hosting a 50th Birthday Party in our groups from September 23. New members are welcome."

For more information about the local Slimming World groups contact Rachel on 07768526360 or visit: www.facebook.com/slimmingworldinwisbech

Most Read

REVIEW: Luxury camping with furry llamas with a glass of bubbly in the hot tub – all of this is just a couple of miles out of Wisbech

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

Son launches fund raising appeal to pay for the funeral of his father whose body lay undiscovered in Fenland home for two weeks

Estranged family: In the photo is Tim, second left, his half brothers Curtis and Ryan, and on the right their dad Terry. Picture: GOFUNDME

Arsonists start stack blaze in Elm and leave firefighters tackling the large fire – spreading more than 15 meters – for over four hours

Begdale Road in Elm where arsonists started a large stack blaze on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google Maps

Arsonists torch flowers at grave of well-known traveller couple

The joint grave of Eli and Gertrude Frankham was torched by arsonists overnight at Mount Pleasant cemetery in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied / Archant / Archive

Car seized and driver arrested after testing positive for drugs and having no insurance or licence in Waterlees

The driver of this car was arrested after testing positive for drugs and having no licence or insurance in Waterlees. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

REVIEW: Luxury camping with furry llamas with a glass of bubbly in the hot tub – all of this is just a couple of miles out of Wisbech

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

Son launches fund raising appeal to pay for the funeral of his father whose body lay undiscovered in Fenland home for two weeks

Estranged family: In the photo is Tim, second left, his half brothers Curtis and Ryan, and on the right their dad Terry. Picture: GOFUNDME

Arsonists start stack blaze in Elm and leave firefighters tackling the large fire – spreading more than 15 meters – for over four hours

Begdale Road in Elm where arsonists started a large stack blaze on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google Maps

Arsonists torch flowers at grave of well-known traveller couple

The joint grave of Eli and Gertrude Frankham was torched by arsonists overnight at Mount Pleasant cemetery in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied / Archant / Archive

Car seized and driver arrested after testing positive for drugs and having no insurance or licence in Waterlees

The driver of this car was arrested after testing positive for drugs and having no licence or insurance in Waterlees. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Super slimmers! Weight loss kings and queens from the Fens cover 5,000 miles and raise £900 for Cancer Research UK in month-long campaign

Slimmers from the Fens have covered 5,000 miles and raised �900 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Supplied/Slimming World

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland

Call to ban use of sky lanterns and helium balloons in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Bursary for university student thanks to Wisbech Lions

Aukse Antanaviciute will be able to finance her studies thanks to a £500 bursary from the Wisbech Lions Club. Pictured here with Alan Edmunds. Picture: LIONS

Fill ‘em up! Where you can fill up your water bottle for free in Wisbech thanks to new refill scheme by Councillor Nick Meekins

Locations in Wisbech where you can refill your water bottle for free thanks to a new scheme led by Councillor Nick Meekins. Picture: Google Maps

Talented art and design students from King’s Ely to display fashion, textile, fine art and photography work at Apex Gallery this month

Talented art pupils from King’s Ely are set to display their work at the Apex Gallery in Bury St Edmunds this month. Picture: Supplied/King’s Ely
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists