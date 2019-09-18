Super slimmers! Weight loss kings and queens from the Fens cover 5,000 miles and raise £900 for Cancer Research UK in month-long campaign

Slimmers from across the Fens have raised £900 for charity after they covered 5,000 miles in a month-long Slimming World campaign.

To celebrate the organisations 50th birthday, Slimming World tasked members from all over the UK to cover as many miles as possible as part of the Golden Body Magic Challenge.

It aims to highlight the links between keeping a healthy weight and reducing the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Groups from Wisbech and Leverington successfully covered over 5,000 miles between them and joined forces to walk the final mile at Wisbech Rugby Club last month.

Consultant Rachel, from Leverington, said "We are so proud of all the members who took part in this challenge help celebrate our 50th Year.

"Our members have been getting out and about and covering at least 50 miles in August...we encouraged them to walk, bike, swim...dance...however they wanted to cover the miles, meaning that more people could get involved!

Consultant Sally, from Wisbech added that "At our groups we learn that getting more active doesn't have to be joining the gym or running marathons."

Rachel added: "We are so proud of these members and what they have achieved, coming together to achieve something amazing and raise money at the same time.

"There are more celebrations to come as we will be hosting a 50th Birthday Party in our groups from September 23. New members are welcome."

For more information about the local Slimming World groups contact Rachel on 07768526360 or visit: www.facebook.com/slimmingworldinwisbech