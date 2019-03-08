Advanced search

Rogue landlords face tougher times ahead as Fenland Council pledges crackdown

PUBLISHED: 16:15 03 October 2019

Living conditions in two properties inspected by housing officers from Fenland Council. A major crackdown is under way to tackle rogue landlords. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Fenland's slum landlords face immediate and tough enforcement action in a major crackdown announced today.

The district council revealed that in the past 18 months they have uncovered 40 houses in multiple occupation which have not been licensed.

And an inspection report of 2,000 private sector homes carried out over the same period they found poor housing conditions "with issues relating to fire safety, electrical safety and damp".

The council said their message to sub standard landlords was simple: "clean up your act or face an immediate fine".

Landlords will face immediate enforcement action if their House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) is not licensed or if they are failing to keep the property in good repair.

"This may include the serving of an enforcement notice, resulting in a charge of £240, and/or a civil penalty notice, attracting fines of up to £30,000" said a council spokesman.

Changes to HMO licensing were brought into force by the Government in October 2018.

"With support from the council, landlords have since had a reasonable time to comply with these regulations," said the spokesman.

Many private sector homes are in multiple occupation but do not need a licence: however the council believes a number do need a licence and they are continuing to check.

Ongoing inspection is expected of more unlicensed HMOs and the council says this is part of the reason why they are supporting the introduction of "tougher enforcement practices to hold rogue landlords to account"/

The spokesman said: "To avoid enforcement action, landlords and agents are being urged to check that they understand and are meeting all their legal obligations.

"By taking an active interest in their dwellings, landlords can ensure their properties remain in good repair and are occupied in accordance with their tenancy agreement."

Cllr Sam Hoy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for housing, said: "The council will not accept excuses for sub-standard property management.

"The law is in place to ensure tenants can safely live in accommodation where they can stay warm and keep well."

Members of the public can report landlords who they believe to be operating a HMO without a license anonymously at: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/article/13753/Report-a-HMO

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Community awaits post mortem on man in his 80s following arrest of two teenage girls on suspicion of murder

Pat Morran, a photo from his younger days. Mr Moran died on Saturday following an incident at his home in Waterlees, Wisbech, Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture; FACEBOOK

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

‘Health check’ recommends cutting market days in Wisbech and separating car boot sales – perhaps moving them to ‘outer town car park’

Wisbech market in full swing. Now a new report has made recommendations about changes that it feels are necessary. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

