News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Major youth football tournament cancelled for second year running

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:18 PM June 22, 2021   
Wisbech St Mary FC summer football tournament

Wisbech St Mary FC's annual summer tournament, perhaps one of the largest in East Anglia, has been postponed for a second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions - Credit: Ian Carter

One of Fenland’s largest football tournaments has been cancelled for a second year in a row.  

Wisbech St Mary FC made the decision to cancel its annual summer tournament on June 20 after the government announced that remaining Covid-19 lockdown restrictions would not be eased until at least July 19. 

A spokesperson for Wisbech St Mary FC said: “We felt we were taking a responsible decision in light of the current climate. 

“It’s the second time in two years the tournament has been cancelled and it puts a financial strain on the club, but we’re not at a critical stage.” 

The tournament, cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, is perhaps one of East Anglia’s biggest footballing events of the year with around 300 junior teams from across the country competing each summer. 

You may also want to watch:

This year’s event was due to take place between July 10-11, and the club now intends to hold a tournament next year. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Grandmother of drowning victim calls for Bawsey Pits closure
  2. 2 Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash
  3. 3 Cannabis worth over £656,000 uncovered in Fen village
  1. 4 Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry
  2. 5 Fenland Council loses fight to stop incinerator survey
  3. 6 Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 
  4. 7 Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits
  5. 8 Jeremy Corbyn to speak at King's Lynn hospital rally
  6. 9 Man in court after more than £656k of cannabis seized
  7. 10 Mum shares her experience in call for IVF to be reinstated
Football
Wisbech St Mary News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Warning signs at Bawsey Pits

Man in his 20 dies at West Norfolk park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Former Wisbech Grammar School pupil Joanna Rowe (pictured) who manages the day-to-day production of McLaren supercar engines 

Wisbech Grammar School

Former Fen pupil’s McLaren supercar work leads to national award

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The fatal crash happened on the B1101 Elm Road in March this morning (June 18).

Cambs Live

Man, aged in his 40s, dies after suspected drug-fuelled B1101 crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am

Cambs Live | Video

Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101

Daniel Mason And Harry Rutter

person
Comments powered by Disqus