Published: 12:18 PM June 22, 2021

Wisbech St Mary FC's annual summer tournament, perhaps one of the largest in East Anglia, has been postponed for a second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions - Credit: Ian Carter

One of Fenland’s largest football tournaments has been cancelled for a second year in a row.

Wisbech St Mary FC made the decision to cancel its annual summer tournament on June 20 after the government announced that remaining Covid-19 lockdown restrictions would not be eased until at least July 19.

A spokesperson for Wisbech St Mary FC said: “We felt we were taking a responsible decision in light of the current climate.

“It’s the second time in two years the tournament has been cancelled and it puts a financial strain on the club, but we’re not at a critical stage.”

The tournament, cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, is perhaps one of East Anglia’s biggest footballing events of the year with around 300 junior teams from across the country competing each summer.

You may also want to watch:

This year’s event was due to take place between July 10-11, and the club now intends to hold a tournament next year.