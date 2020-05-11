Busy time for Fenland firefighters following three separate blazes in the open in just 26 hours

Fire crews were called to Wisbech twice and once to Chatteris following three fires in the open within just 26 hours. Picture: S&W PHOTOGRAPHIC/File Archant

Fenland firefighters were kept on their toes following three blazes in the open – one being suspected arson – within just 26 hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews were called out to Wisbech twice on Sunday, May 10 from as early as 5am and were also called to Chatteris at around 7.30am on Monday, May 11.

The first incident in Wisbech involved a motorcycle fire which had spread to a nearby fence – crews believe it was started deliberately.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: On Sunday at 5.06am, one crew from Wisbech was called to a fire in the open on Haley Close, Wisbech.

“The crew arrived to find a motorbike on fire that had spread to a fence.

“Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 5.50am.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

You may also want to watch:

“Anyone with information should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Crews were called back to the Fenland town at around 10.30am the same day following a blaze which involved a garden fence.

The spokesman added: On Sunday at 10.41am, one crew from Wisbech was called to a fire in the open on Chapel Street, Wisbech.

“Firefighters arrived to find a garden fence well alight. “Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread, before returning to their stations by 11.15am.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

It was an early start for crews on May 11 after they were called out at around 7.30am to another accidental blaze, this time involving a small wooden shed.

The spokesman added: “On Monday at 7.41am, one crew from Chatteris was called to a fire in the open on Byall Fen Drove, Chatteris.

“Firefighters arrived to find a small wooden shed on fire. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 8.30am.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”