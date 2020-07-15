Advanced search

Class B drugs factory discovered by rural crime police officers on Fenland farm

PUBLISHED: 11:50 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 15 July 2020

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

Archant

A Class B drugs factory – made up of more than 100 plants – was discovered by rural crime cops on a Fenland farm.

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

The cannabis factory was found on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech at around 5.30pm on Monday, July 13.

A man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and a suspected stolen caravan and large amount of harvested cannabis were seized.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our Rural Crime Action Team found a cannabis factory on a farm in Tydd St Giles.

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

“A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis after we found more than 100 plants growing, as well as a suspected stolen caravan and a large amount of harvested cannabis.

“Big thanks to our Ops Support team for the help to gain entry. The man has since been released from custody pending further investigation.”

Residents reported seeing ‘police drones’ flying over the farm in the run up to the raid carried out by the special operation team.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Hotel workers on ‘weekly room check’ find body of homeless man housed there during lockdown –inquiry launched

Saulius Uzdavinys ,whose body was discovered by staff at the White Lion, Wisbech, on Wednesday. He had been moved into the hotel as part of a strategy to tackle homelessness during lockdown. An inquiry is under way to find out when he died and the contact, he had with outreach workers

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Inquest of father-to-be who died in crash months before son’s birth permanently suspended

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash, at Castle Rising, Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Hotel workers on ‘weekly room check’ find body of homeless man housed there during lockdown –inquiry launched

Saulius Uzdavinys ,whose body was discovered by staff at the White Lion, Wisbech, on Wednesday. He had been moved into the hotel as part of a strategy to tackle homelessness during lockdown. An inquiry is under way to find out when he died and the contact, he had with outreach workers

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Inquest of father-to-be who died in crash months before son’s birth permanently suspended

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash, at Castle Rising, Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Class B drugs factory discovered by rural crime police officers on Fenland farm

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

Wisbech Rugby Club add experience to coaching team ahead of new season

Gerhard Wessels (left) has been named as head coach of Wisbech Rugby Club, and will be assisted by Mark Goude and Mark Laws for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Wisbech clubs come together as sport returns from months of lockdown

Wisbech Town first-team captain James Williams is pleased with the work done at the club’s Harecroft Road ground during lockdown as he aims to give youth a chance this season. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech St Mary FC continue progress off the pitch as new stadium sponsor is revealed

Wisbech St Mary FC have announced the new sponsor for their ground on Beechings Close, as well as for the seated stand (pictured). Picture: ARCHANT

Anglia Ruskin named as higher education partner for new Cambridgeshire university

This is how the new University of Peterborough may look. Picture: CPCA