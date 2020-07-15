Class B drugs factory discovered by rural crime police officers on Fenland farm

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops Archant

A Class B drugs factory – made up of more than 100 plants – was discovered by rural crime cops on a Fenland farm.

The cannabis factory was found on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech at around 5.30pm on Monday, July 13.

A man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and a suspected stolen caravan and large amount of harvested cannabis were seized.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our Rural Crime Action Team found a cannabis factory on a farm in Tydd St Giles.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis after we found more than 100 plants growing, as well as a suspected stolen caravan and a large amount of harvested cannabis.

“Big thanks to our Ops Support team for the help to gain entry. The man has since been released from custody pending further investigation.”

Residents reported seeing ‘police drones’ flying over the farm in the run up to the raid carried out by the special operation team.