Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

PUBLISHED: 10:30 19 January 2019

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Archant

Five farms in Cambridgeshire are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the county council’s re-letting programme which has opened to tender.

More than 995 acres of the council’s 33,000 acres estate – the largest of its kind in England and Wales – are up for grabs and ranging from bare land to root cropping operations.

Successful applicants, including first time farmers, will be offered five-years farm business tenancies from next October. The farms available for new lettings are in Wicken, Whittlesey, March and Friday Bridge.

Kate Barlow, principal surveyor at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “This is a valuable opportunity for motivated and enthusiastic first-time farmers to get onto the farming ladder, and those looking to progress to larger holdings.

“Last year we received a lot of interest in the four holdings that were available and the standard of applicants was very high.

“We anticipate that interest will remain high this year despite current uncertainties in the agricultural sector and Brexit.”

One of the success stories from 2018 was Nick Kiddy, who tendered for, and won, a five-year farm business tenancy at Lynchets Farm, Great Chishill.

Nick said: “I applied for many tenancies over the years and the system Cambridgeshire County Council use is a great way for you to look at your costs, at the end of the day it must be a sustainable business.

“The interview process is tough but again really makes you think and all the team are great to work with and very helpful.”

The farms will be available to view on February 13 and prospective tenants will be required to provide a business plan as part of their application to be submitted by March 8 with interviews taking place on March 18 and 20.

Tenancies will start in October for five years.

Full details about the farms, and the application process, can be found on www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/countyfarms

The five county farms available this year are:

Larkhall & Block Farm

Wicken

A bar land holding approximately 114 acres with a mixture of lime rich loam soil and loamy, sandy soils. This holding is bare land only and therefore does not include any buildings or dwelling.

Manor Farm

Whittlesey

An equipped holding comprising 244 acres of predominately silt clay loam soil. Cropping over the last few years includes wheat, sugar beet, rape and potatoes. The holding has general purpose buildings and a three- bedroom bungalow.

Red House Farm

March

167 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil together with a general purpose building and a three-bedroom bungalow.

Somerset Farm

Whittlesey

This is the largest acreage of all the holdings this year. A fully equipped holding comprising 379 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil. There are three general purpose buildings and a detached three- bedroom house.

Well End Farm

Fridaybridge

Around 92 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil together with a yard general purpose building and a three-bedroom bungalow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Hundreds raised for Magpie Centre by Upwell’s Greenfinger Gardening Club

Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

spirit

March Year 10 pupil accepted into ‘Emerging Players Programme’ at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

George Gowler (centre), a Wisbech Grammar School cricketer from March, has joined an �emerging players� scheme in Northampton. Picture: WGS

Witchford company helps to develop software that will ‘minimise the amount of unused or wasted oxygen purchased by hospitals’

Linde’s LIV IQ smart cylinder system allows hospital staff to remotely track the current contents for example of multiple mobile oxygen cylinders (as shown here) as patients requiring oxygen therapy move around from one department to another. It also indicates how long the reserves will last – to the nearest minute
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists