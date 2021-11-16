News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Baby bank to mark first year of helping families with new store opening

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:16 PM November 16, 2021
Updated: 12:17 PM November 16, 2021
Fenland family and baby bank's new store will open on Saturday November 20 in the old Fenland Citizen building in Wisbech.

A baby bank is marking its first year of helping families and parents by opening a new shop in Wisbech. 

Fenland family and baby bank, founded by Rachel Green, has just taken over the old Fenland Citizen building. 

The shop will officially open its doors at a grand opening event on Saturday November 20 where a ribbon will be cut. 

Rachel said: "When I started this 12 months ago , I thought ah give it 6/8 weeks and everything will be back to normal.

“Baby bank is there to help families and parents who are finding themselves in some very strange times, and just need that bit of support. 

“We have the Mayor of Wisbech coming to open the shop and there will also be tea, coffee and cakes as well as a raffle to raise money for the future of the baby bank.

“I would like to thank my team; they all work endless hours for nothing but have helped and supported those that need us.” 

Wisbech News

