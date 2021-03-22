Up to £5,000 available for businesses hit hard by Covid

Published: 5:52 PM March 22, 2021

The Extreme Hardship Grant aims to help businesses that have not legally been forced to close under lockdown restrictions, but have still been severely impacted financially. - Credit: Archant

Fenland District Council has launched a new fund for business which have particularly suffered financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new scheme – called the Extreme Hardship Grant – aims to help businesses that have not legally been forced to close under lockdown restrictions, but have still been severely impacted financially.

They may, for example, have been part of the supply chain for businesses which have had to close.

Retail, hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors or businesses in the events sector may be eligible for the grant.

Businesses in the retail, hospitality, leisure and accommodation and events sectors may be eligible for the Extreme Hardship Grant. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Chris Boden, Leader of Fenland District Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: “We have developed the Extreme Hardship Grant to help those businesses which have suffered significant losses despite being allowed to remain open.

You may also want to watch:

“The application window is short, but this enables us to continually develop other means to support businesses and deliver funding quickly where it’s needed most."

He added: “I would urge any businesses who think they may be eligible for this scheme or any of the other schemes still open to applications to check the criteria and get in touch.”

Councillor Chris Boden. Picture: FDC - Credit: Archant

Businesses that didn’t qualify for the ‘Local Restrictions Support Grant (Closed)’ funds because they were legally allowed to remain trading and can also demonstrate losses of £15,000 or more since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 are eligible.

One-off grants of up to £5,000 are through the new Extreme Hardship Grant and applications must be received by March 31.

Further information is available on the Fenland District Council website.

To date, business grants totalling over £28m have been administered by the council during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other grant schemes which are currently open for applications include:-

Self-Employment Support Grant. Applications for this must be received by March 22.

Close Businesses Lockdown Payment. Applications accepted until March 31.

Local Restrictions Support Grant (Open). Applications accepted until March 31.

Local Restrictions Support Grant Closed. Applications accepted until March 31.

For more information on each grant scheme and how to apply, visit pages about business grants on the Fenland District Council website.

Take part in our survey and tell us how the coronavirus pandemic has affected your life.



