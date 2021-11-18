News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:59 PM November 18, 2021
Updated: 4:45 PM November 18, 2021
Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash

Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash - Credit: Archant

A resident described the moment she arrived at a crash in the Fens to find the carnage caused by a drunk driver. 

Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash

Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash - Credit: Archant

“The car broke the telegraph pole in half and left the UK Power Networks pole leaning dangerous,” said the resident.  

“The phone cables were at neck height across High Road, Guyhirn; we had to block road off with cars until police got there.” 

Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash

Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash - Credit: Archant

A parish streetlight was also damaged. 

The resident added: “I told police to do a breath test on arrival as three of us could smell alcohol.” 

Police did just that and found the woman motorist who had smashed into the poles was FIVE times over the legal limit to drive.  

The woman, who gave a reading of 162ugs during a roadside breath test, was arrested following the single-vehicle crash at 10.30pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
  2. 2 Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash
  3. 3 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
  1. 4 Five generations of family members meet up in relatives' new home
  2. 5 Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home
  3. 6 Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash 
  4. 7 Resident baffled after landing suspicious parking notice
  5. 8 Council leader denies written warning from police over alleged Covid breach
  6. 9 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  
  7. 10 Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town

Police arrested her.  

The crash happened at Selwyn Corner, Guyhirn. 

Another resident said: I was at the scene too, it was Guyhirn.

"She took out a telegraph pole (smashed in half) and left the UKPN pole dangerously leaning.

"Cables were at neck height across the road, neighbours blocked the road off with vehicles until police took over and the road remained closed until UKPN made everything safe and got power back on."


Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash

Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash - Credit: Archant

A police spokesperson said: “We were called out to a collision in Wisbech St Mary late last night – thankfully the driver wasn’t seriously injured, but they were almost five times the legal drink drive limit! 

"Having given a reading of 162 in a roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35 – needless to say she was arrested and remains in custody." 

Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash

Mayhem at Guyhirn after drunk driver crash - Credit: Archant

"You can call us any time of the day or night via our confidential drink and drug-drive hotline on 0800 032 0845 or speak to an online operator via our webchat service: https://bit.ly/331ZSbB." 

Late night scene after the car crash in Guyhirn.

Late night scene after the car crash in Guyhirn. - Credit: Archant

For more information about drink driving, the law and penalties, visit https://bit.ly/3kO4g62. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambs Live
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rose Fair Wisbech

Cambs Live

Church pulls out of running Rose Fair

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Churchill Road Wisbech

Cambs Live

Man who beat women and stole goods worth nearly £600 in court

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier could be knocking on your door soon like today's lucky w

Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Horsefair toilets Wisbech

Cambs Live

Toilets stay shut amid talks to end stalemate

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon