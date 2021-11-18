Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash
A resident described the moment she arrived at a crash in the Fens to find the carnage caused by a drunk driver.
“The car broke the telegraph pole in half and left the UK Power Networks pole leaning dangerous,” said the resident.
“The phone cables were at neck height across High Road, Guyhirn; we had to block road off with cars until police got there.”
A parish streetlight was also damaged.
The resident added: “I told police to do a breath test on arrival as three of us could smell alcohol.”
Police did just that and found the woman motorist who had smashed into the poles was FIVE times over the legal limit to drive.
The woman, who gave a reading of 162ugs during a roadside breath test, was arrested following the single-vehicle crash at 10.30pm.
Police arrested her.
The crash happened at Selwyn Corner, Guyhirn.
Another resident said: I was at the scene too, it was Guyhirn.
"She took out a telegraph pole (smashed in half) and left the UKPN pole dangerously leaning.
"Cables were at neck height across the road, neighbours blocked the road off with vehicles until police took over and the road remained closed until UKPN made everything safe and got power back on."
A police spokesperson said: “We were called out to a collision in Wisbech St Mary late last night – thankfully the driver wasn’t seriously injured, but they were almost five times the legal drink drive limit!
"Having given a reading of 162 in a roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35 – needless to say she was arrested and remains in custody."
"You can call us any time of the day or night via our confidential drink and drug-drive hotline on 0800 032 0845 or speak to an online operator via our webchat service: https://bit.ly/331ZSbB."
For more information about drink driving, the law and penalties, visit https://bit.ly/3kO4g62.