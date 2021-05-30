Published: 12:31 PM May 30, 2021

Police say the driver of this car that reversed into a Fenland ditch was found to be four times over the drink driving limit. - Credit: Cambs Cops

A motorist caught by police after he reversed into a ditch was found to be four times over the legal limit.

The driver was arrested at Wisbech on Saturday after police were received a tip-off about his erratic driving.

“Officers responded to a concern about a driver having reversed partially into a ditch and believed to be intoxicated near Wisbech St Mary,” said a police spokesperson.

They arrested the man and reported he was “enroute to custody for being four times over the drink drive limit”.

The driver was arrested at the entrance to Four Score Farm, Panswell Lane, Wisbech, where the car went into the ditch.

One member of the public posted to the Policing Fenland Facebook page they had seen the car three hours earlier in Wisbech.

“A head up also,” he told police. “I saw this car in Tesco entrance about three hours ago driving all over the place.”

He helpfully advised police that “if you need any more information then have a word with Tesco”.

On Friday Cambridgeshire Police reported that in the previous 24 hours they had arrested and charged three people for drink driving offences:

Road policing officers were made aware of a potential drink driver on the Soke Parkway in Peterborough.

The 44-year-old man was stopped and arrested in Paston after he blew 149 at the roadside.

He has since been charged with drink driving after giving an evidential sample of 114 in custody.

An off-duty officer was concerned about the manner in which a 67-year-old woman was driving in Peterborough.

The officer called it in and followed the vehicle until traffic officers arrived to pull it over in the Thorpe Meadows area.

The driver was arrested after she blew 75 at the roadside. She was later charged with drink driving (after giving an evidential sample of 50 in custody) and bailed to appear in court in June.

The final driver was a 40-year-old man, who had been spotted by concerned officers in St Ives.

The manner of his driving lead officers to pull the car over, where the driver blew 93 at the roadside. He was then arrested and later charged with drink driving, after giving an evidential sample of 83 in custody.

He has been bailed to appear in court in July.

A police spokesperson said: “The limit is 35, but you’ll be a real hero by staying at zero. As we head into the weekend, if partying is a must, designate a driver that you trust.

“Make it a night to remember not a night to forget.”