Council rate payers ‘short changed’ in asset sale, claims property expert

A retired property consultant has criticised Fenland District Council for selling off one of its assets for in Murrow for £8,000. Pictured is the plot in Murrow and Council Leader Chris Boden. Pictures: Fenland District Council Archant

A retired property consultant says Fenland District Council rate payers were “short changed” as a former asset was sold off for less than its potential value.

Stephen Hodson, who worked in the sector for 40 years in Whittlesey, claims the old Anglian Water treatment works in Murrow would have been valued at £60,000 had it been sold with planning permission.

The site known as The Pigeons, in Front Row, was sold at auction last October for £8,000.

Earlier this month, we revealed a bid to build a three-bed home on the site had stalled after Fenland planners advised the application would be refused.

Proposals for the two-storey property were submitted less than year after the asset was listed as “suitable for garage/parking/amenity use” at the auction.

In an email to this newspaper, Mr Hodson said: “It seems to me that the rate payers of Fenland have been short changed here.

“This plot was sold earlier for £8,000. Although the present house application has been withdrawn it is likely that a bungalow will be approved.”

He added: “The real value of a plot with planning permission is around £60,000 - quite a lot more than the sale price.

“Fenland should have at least have obtained outline consent for a plot before selling.”

Cllr Chris Boden, the council’s leader, Cllr Dee Laws, the Portfolio Holder for Planning as well as Whittlesey town councillor Eamonn Dorling were included in the message.

Cllr Boden responded: “Obtaining best value for surplus land held by FDC is very important for the taxpayer.

“I have ensured, since taking over as Leader at FDC, that all surplus land which is reasonably developable should be sold with outline planning permission so as to maximise sales proceeds.”

He added: “The land you refer to in Murrow does not however fall into this category.”

He went on to explain outline planning permission was not obtained for the former sewage works because the site has a deep well and a drain running through it and various access issues.

It was also felt planning would be refused and exploring this further would be an inappropriate use of public funds.

“This [application] withdrawal, however, backs up the reasoning for our selling without the benefit of outline planning permission,” Cllr Boden added.