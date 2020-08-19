Advanced search

Council rate payers ‘short changed’ in asset sale, claims property expert

PUBLISHED: 11:02 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 19 August 2020

A retired property consultant has criticised Fenland District Council for selling off one of its assets for in Murrow for £8,000. Pictured is the plot in Murrow and Council Leader Chris Boden. Pictures: Fenland District Council

A retired property consultant has criticised Fenland District Council for selling off one of its assets for in Murrow for £8,000. Pictured is the plot in Murrow and Council Leader Chris Boden. Pictures: Fenland District Council

Archant

A retired property consultant says Fenland District Council rate payers were “short changed” as a former asset was sold off for less than its potential value.

Stephen Hodson, who worked in the sector for 40 years in Whittlesey, claims the old Anglian Water treatment works in Murrow would have been valued at £60,000 had it been sold with planning permission.

The site known as The Pigeons, in Front Row, was sold at auction last October for £8,000.

Earlier this month, we revealed a bid to build a three-bed home on the site had stalled after Fenland planners advised the application would be refused.

Proposals for the two-storey property were submitted less than year after the asset was listed as “suitable for garage/parking/amenity use” at the auction.

In an email to this newspaper, Mr Hodson said: “It seems to me that the rate payers of Fenland have been short changed here.

“This plot was sold earlier for £8,000. Although the present house application has been withdrawn it is likely that a bungalow will be approved.”

He added: “The real value of a plot with planning permission is around £60,000 - quite a lot more than the sale price.

“Fenland should have at least have obtained outline consent for a plot before selling.”

Cllr Chris Boden, the council’s leader, Cllr Dee Laws, the Portfolio Holder for Planning as well as Whittlesey town councillor Eamonn Dorling were included in the message.

Cllr Boden responded: “Obtaining best value for surplus land held by FDC is very important for the taxpayer.

“I have ensured, since taking over as Leader at FDC, that all surplus land which is reasonably developable should be sold with outline planning permission so as to maximise sales proceeds.”

He added: “The land you refer to in Murrow does not however fall into this category.”

He went on to explain outline planning permission was not obtained for the former sewage works because the site has a deep well and a drain running through it and various access issues.

It was also felt planning would be refused and exploring this further would be an inappropriate use of public funds.

“This [application] withdrawal, however, backs up the reasoning for our selling without the benefit of outline planning permission,” Cllr Boden added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man to appear in court charged with breaching criminal behaviour order

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Police make number of drink and drug driving arrests in just one week – but just how many?

Police in Cambridgeshire have made a number of drink and drug driving arrests in the last week � but just how many? Picture: Cambs Cops

Council rate payers ‘short changed’ in asset sale, claims property expert

A retired property consultant has criticised Fenland District Council for selling off one of its assets for in Murrow for £8,000. Pictured is the plot in Murrow and Council Leader Chris Boden. Pictures: Fenland District Council

Only three local schools sign up so far for peak-time road closures in response to coronavirus pandemic

Peak-time road closures around nine schools in Cambridgeshire as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. In East Cambridgeshire St Mary Junior, Ely and Weatheralls primary in Soham have signed up to the scheme. And in Fenland, Wisbech St Mary Academy will be implementing the new measures. Picture; GOOGLE

Wisbech ‘simply not good enough’ after Fenland derby defeat against March

Ant Palmer recorded figures of 1-30 against March. Picture: DAN MASON