Fenland Council introduces precautionary measures at Wisbech Port, puts up health advice posters and installs additional hand sanitiser in fight against coronavirus

Fenland Council says that because of its role in managing two inland ports it has implemented precautionary measures in the fight against coronavirus. Wisbech Port is pictured. Picture: WISBECH PORT FACEBOOK Archant

Implementing precautionary measures at Wisbech Port, putting up health advice posters and installing additional hand sanitisers are some of the ways Fenland District Council is helping to minimise the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The council says it is “working with local health authorities in response to guidance from Public Health England and the Government to ensure the authority is well prepared to respond to the outbreak and help prevent the spread of infection”.

It says it is also working with partners in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Local Resilience Forum which is meeting regularly to discuss potential risks and impacts for Cambridgeshire.

Health advice posters have been put on display in the council’s customer service centres, community hubs and staff offices, and additional hand sanitisers have also been installed.

Also, as the harbour authority for the River Nene, the council has introduced precautionary measures at Wisbech Port and Port Sutton Bridge.

The latest health information is on display at both ports and rest areas are being risk assessed to ensure anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness are provided with the correct information and access to services.

Shipping agents are also being requested to obtain a medical declaration (Maritime Health Declaration Form) from any vessels arriving into either of the ports from any foreign port, in a similar measure to those affecting flights into the UK.

Cllr Steve Tierney, Fenland District Council’s cabinet member responsible for emergency planning, said: ““At present, all of our services remain open and the community is encouraged to continue their day-to-day activities as normal, whilst being mindful of updates from Public Health England and the Government..

“Actions are being undertaken in line with guidance to help safeguard the health of local residents, protect our staff and to ensure our statutory functions are carried out.

“We are making sure we are prepared for any eventuality. In the meantime, there are some really simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves and others to stop the spread of viruses and germs, including coronavirus.

“These include covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and following good hygiene practices.”

To keep up to date with the council’s advice visit www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirus or go to the council’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

For the latest updates, visit the NHS Coronavirus webpage at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19.