Fenland Police's collaboration to tackle rural crime in the region pays off as day of action sees more than 130 stops

A collaborative effort between the police, HMRC, environment agency, the council and the DVLA saw more than 130 rural crime stops made in the region.

Fenland Cops alone made 45 stops on vehicles for various offences such as no insurance, no MOT, no tax, bald tyres and vehicles in a dangerous condition on June 12.

Officers shared a photograph on their social media, showing the large scale of the operation in rural Cambridgeshire - with dozens of vehicles pulled over at the side of the road.

All together, cops made 45 stops, the DVSA made 39, HMRC made 27, the environment agency stopped eight, Fenland District Council made 14 and the DVLA made five.

On social media, former councillor Virginia Bucknor said: "138 in one day for a variety of offences! Is this normal? It seems quite incredible, but much appreciated."

One resident added: "What an excellent day's work! Keep it up, there's a lot more out there waiting for you. Well done, stay safe."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Enforcement was conducted today in Fens. We spent the day to ensure road safety and to catch offenders.

"Offenders were prosecuted and dealt with for offences including no insurance, no MOT, no tax, bald tyres, vehicles overloaded with cargo and vehicles in a dangerous condition."