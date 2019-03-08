Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland Police's collaboration to tackle rural crime in the region pays off as day of action sees more than 130 stops

PUBLISHED: 10:37 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 13 June 2019

Fenland Cops� collaborative day of action targeting rural crime saw more than 130 stops in the region. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Fenland Cops� collaborative day of action targeting rural crime saw more than 130 stops in the region. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A collaborative effort between the police, HMRC, environment agency, the council and the DVLA saw more than 130 rural crime stops made in the region.

Fenland Cops’ collaborative day of action targeting rural crime saw more than 130 stops in the region. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPSFenland Cops’ collaborative day of action targeting rural crime saw more than 130 stops in the region. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Fenland Cops alone made 45 stops on vehicles for various offences such as no insurance, no MOT, no tax, bald tyres and vehicles in a dangerous condition on June 12.

Officers shared a photograph on their social media, showing the large scale of the operation in rural Cambridgeshire - with dozens of vehicles pulled over at the side of the road.

You may also want to watch:

All together, cops made 45 stops, the DVSA made 39, HMRC made 27, the environment agency stopped eight, Fenland District Council made 14 and the DVLA made five.

On social media, former councillor Virginia Bucknor said: "138 in one day for a variety of offences! Is this normal? It seems quite incredible, but much appreciated."

One resident added: "What an excellent day's work! Keep it up, there's a lot more out there waiting for you. Well done, stay safe."

Fenland Cops’ collaborative day of action targeting rural crime saw more than 130 stops in the region. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPSFenland Cops’ collaborative day of action targeting rural crime saw more than 130 stops in the region. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Enforcement was conducted today in Fens. We spent the day to ensure road safety and to catch offenders.

"Offenders were prosecuted and dealt with for offences including no insurance, no MOT, no tax, bald tyres, vehicles overloaded with cargo and vehicles in a dangerous condition."

Most Read

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

Man’s body found by member of public in Wisbech bushes

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Most Read

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

Man’s body found by member of public in Wisbech bushes

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Body pulled from the river at Wisbech - man described as having cropped, dark hair, dark jeans and with a distinctive black belt

Body of a man pulled from the River Nene in Wisbech. He has not been identified but Cambridgeshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. Picture: ARCHANT ,

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man’s body found by member of public in Wisbech bushes

A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Angles Theatre stages classic comedy in aid of Scotty’s Little Soldiers

The Angles' upcoming production 'Blackadder Goes Forth' aims to support Scotty's Little Soldiers. Picture: FACEBOOK/ANGLES THEATRE

Fenland Police’s collaboration to tackle rural crime in the region pays off as day of action sees more than 130 stops

Fenland Cops� collaborative day of action targeting rural crime saw more than 130 stops in the region. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner’s car – just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists