Fenland Council to consider house conversion in Wisbech to provide flats for vulnerable young women

The house in Hampden Road, Wisbech, that could be converted into flats for vulnerable young women. Picture; PLANNING PORTAL, FDC Archant

A Leicester based company wants to turn a six-bed detached house in a Wisbech cul-de-sac into independent living flats for young and vulnerable women leaving care for the first time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The company behind the application to convert the house in Hampden Road off Wilberforce Road says a care provider will be commissioned in conjunction with the county council.

Although privately run the care provider says its aim is to provide housing and supported living for "vulnerable people with low end care needs".

You may also want to watch:

They say the intention is to "re-integrate the occupants into modern day society. The care required however small will be undertaken on behalf of the housing association by CareTech.

CareTech says on their website they are focused on "self-directed outcomes and outstanding value".

If approved the house will be converted into six single flats for the tenants; Fenland Council is now considering the change of use.

The applicants say no provision is offered for car parking since none of the residents are expected to drive. However, their plans include space for up to eight cycles.