Care home hold their own 2020 Olympic games after Tokyo is cancelled amid pandemic

17 August, 2020 - 11:38
Orchard House care home in Wisbech took part in their own 2020 Olympic games. Picture: Supplied

Orchard House care home in Wisbech took part in their own 2020 Olympic games. Picture: Supplied

RCH Care Homes Limited

A Fenland care home held their own Olympic games, complete with a grand opening ceremony, after Tokyo 2020 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parade of flags at the opening ceremony. Picture: SuppliedParade of flags at the opening ceremony. Picture: Supplied

Residents at Orchard House in Wisbech, owned by RCH Care Homes, held the ‘RCH Olympians’ campaign made up of several sporting events.

Organised by the team and residents, the opening ceremony included a socially-distanced parade around the gardens of RCH’s Olympians and torch bearers.

Maxine Bain, home manager, said: “Well, team Orchard House took up the baton and rose to the challenge to make the games a gold-winning success.

One resident carries the olympic torch. Picture: SuppliedOne resident carries the olympic torch. Picture: Supplied

“The ceremony provided a wonderful lead up to the start of the games.

“During the opening ceremony, spirits were high and there was lots of laughter and cheer.”

Residents and members of the team took part in games including, football and tennis tournaments, shot put and discus competitions.

The home wrapped up the event with a virtual team relay which crossed counties and other care homes before crossing the finish line.

Ms Bain added: “The residents at Orchard House are, without a doubt, extremely competitive, pushing themselves to try and be their best in order to get a spot on the podium.

“The days were wonderful in terms of physical wellbeing and positive wellbeing through laughter and cheer.

Tennis round begins. Picture: SuppliedTennis round begins. Picture: Supplied

“Due to the success of the events and participation, there are definitely going to be more team orchard events to come.

“The Olympic series highlights just one of many ways in which RCH Care Homes encourages and enables our residents to continue their passions and interests, and how age is not a limitation or obstacle to remaining active.”

A spokesman for RCH Care Homes said: “The Orchard House games were held over the two weeks the Olympic Games would have occurred had they gone ahead.

Gold medalist claims her prize. Picture: SuppliedGold medalist claims her prize. Picture: Supplied

“One of the campaign’s aims was to highlight the active lifestyles on offer at the home.

“A lifestyle which encourages and enables residents to continue their passions and interests, and which helps them receive the many benefits of remaining active as they age.

“Given the last five months, the campaign’s other aim was to bring residents and staff together to share stories, create memories, and to enjoy moments of fun, laughter and lightness.”

