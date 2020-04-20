Advanced search

Fenland birds of prey centre looks to expand with new purpose-built facilities

PUBLISHED: 12:48 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 20 April 2020

Mike Willis, owner of Fens Falconry, is looking to expand his centre in Wisbech St Mary, Cambs to also offer education facilities. Credit: @a.townsend_photography

Mike Willis, owner of Fens Falconry, is looking to expand his centre in Wisbech St Mary, Cambs to also offer education facilities. Credit: @a.townsend_photography

@a.townsend_photography

Fens Falconry is looking to improve its on-site facilities and accommodate educational visits for schools and community groups.

Fens Falconry exhibits its birds at public events around the country. The centre, in Wisbech St Mary, Cambs., may expand to also offer education facilities. Credit: @a.townsend_photographyFens Falconry exhibits its birds at public events around the country. The centre, in Wisbech St Mary, Cambs., may expand to also offer education facilities. Credit: @a.townsend_photography

The birds of prey centre, based in Wisbech St Mary, currently exhibits birds at events and takes them into schools for children to engage with nature and wildlife. Experience days and photography opportunities are also held at its base in Wisbech St Mary.

Owner Mike Willis says he is ready to take the business to the next stage and has submitted plans for a dedicated classroom block as well as a new purpose-built aviary to house its birds of prey at the site.

He said: “We currently do school visits where we’ll show the children three or four birds. But we currently don’t have the facilities to accommodate a classroom of children here at Wisbech St Mary.

“At schools, we can show them the birds, look at what makes up an owl pellet and discuss the importance of ecosystems and looking after the environment. But not all schools have large enough fields for us to fly the birds, and the children really miss out on this.”

Fens Falconry has submitted a planning application to expand its centre in Wisbech St Mary, Cambs, to also offer education facilities. Credit: @a.townsend_photographyFens Falconry has submitted a planning application to expand its centre in Wisbech St Mary, Cambs, to also offer education facilities. Credit: @a.townsend_photography

He added: “Here, we have the space to show the birds flying, just not the facilities to have 30 children here at once. It would be wonderful to be able to bring them here.”

As well as schools, it’s hoped other community groups such as Scouts and Women’s Institute branches would also be interested in visiting. Mike also wants to offer more in-depth courses on training and keeping birds of prey.

The planning application, submitted to Fenland District Council, also includes a three-bedroomed house for Mike to live in on-site. The overall project will involve demolishing the current aviary to accommodate the new purpose-built facilities.

Fens Falconry started in 2000 and was initially based in West Walton. In 2013, it moved to Station Road in Wisbech St Mary.

It currently has 32 birds of prey including falcon, kestrel, buzzard, hawk, eagle and owl.

Mike’s longer term vision for the site involves creating a mini-ecosystem and habitats with wild flowers and ponds.

He said: “We want to be able to show adults and children what they can do to help nature and wildlife flourish. Simple things like not cutting the grass can have a massive impact.”

