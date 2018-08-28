Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 18:28 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 27 January 2019

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Two men will appear in court tomorrow facing charges of attempted robbery following attacks on two petrol stations and a convenience store in Chatteris and March.

The men were arrested yesterday (Saturday) following the terror raids the night before.

At 8.54pm on Friday night (January 25) an attempted armed robbery occurred at Cost Cutter in St Peter’s Road, March.

Two further armed robberies then took place at 8.58pm at Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March, and at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.

Michael Esaw, 31, of Low Road, Fenstanton, and Craig Downer, 28, of York Road, Wisbech, have both been charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery.

They have been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday January 28).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Most Read

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Tax, legal, shareholding and governance cloud hangs over community transport provider FACT after follow up audit inspection by Cambridgeshire County Council

An independent report commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council into the running and awarding of home to school contracts to Fenland Association for Community Transport revealed major issues over procurement, membership numbers and cross subsidisation of commercial and community contracts. Picture(s): Archant

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech store sells reusable shopping bags to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

Joe Cooper, assistant manager at QD Wisbech, with one of the Lucy Loveheart bags which is raising money for the EACH charity. Picture: QD.

BOXING: Chatteris star Jordan Gill set for Peterborough showdown

Jordan Gill on his way to Commonwealth featherweight title glory against Ryan Doyle. Picture: PAUL HARDING / PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists