Published: 10:40 AM October 19, 2021

FenArch's first winter talk will be about Nelson on October 27 at The Secret Garden in Wisbech at 7pm. - Credit: FenArch / Royal Naval Museum

An archaeological society is ‘delighted’ to announce that its series of winter talks is back in a new venue.

Fenland Archaeological Society’s (FenArch) first winter talk will be about Nelson on October 27 at The Secret Garden in Wisbech at 7pm.

The talk will be given by Bob Smith, a local historian, archaeologist and secretary of FenArch.

“I hope to challenge people’s perceptions of Lord Nelson as a pure hero,” he said.

“The image of Nelson we have has been created by some very bad history and 200 years of invented legends and myths.”

Bob will also discuss the meaning of a ‘hero’ and suggest that the word is so over used in modern times that it’s losing its meaning.

FenArch thanks Lesley, Neil and Clare of The Secret Garden for making their facilities available for the talks.

The talk costs £3 and booking is essential so text 07775 342159 or email info@fenarch.org.uk to reserve your place.