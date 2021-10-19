News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Winter talks back at FenArch in new venue

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:40 AM October 19, 2021   
FenArch's first winter talk will be about Nelson on October 27 at The Secret Garden in Wisbech at 7pm.

FenArch's first winter talk will be about Nelson on October 27 at The Secret Garden in Wisbech at 7pm. - Credit: FenArch / Royal Naval Museum

An archaeological society is ‘delighted’ to announce that its series of winter talks is back in a new venue. 

Fenland Archaeological Society’s (FenArch) first winter talk will be about Nelson on October 27 at The Secret Garden in Wisbech at 7pm. 

The talk will be given by Bob Smith, a local historian, archaeologist and secretary of FenArch. 

“I hope to challenge people’s perceptions of Lord Nelson as a pure hero,” he said. 

“The image of Nelson we have has been created by some very bad history and 200 years of invented legends and myths.” 

You may also want to watch:

Bob will also discuss the meaning of a ‘hero’ and suggest that the word is so over used in modern times that it’s losing its meaning. 

FenArch thanks Lesley, Neil and Clare of The Secret Garden for making their facilities available for the talks. 

The talk costs £3 and booking is essential so text 07775 342159 or email info@fenarch.org.uk to reserve your place. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
  2. 2 Man found dead in March
  3. 3 Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'
  1. 4 HMO or flats divide councils but what happens to rest of hotel?
  2. 5 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
  3. 6 Janice launches Slimming World group after losing over two stone
  4. 7 County passes funding of new £25m Wisbech school back to the Government
  5. 8 'Great improvement' - village pond gets a makeover
  6. 9 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Jail for 'despicable' burglary on 93-year-old man with dementia
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ventislav Torodov of Wisbech has been jailed for 14 years for raping and sexually abusing three children.

Cambs Live

Child rapist, 57, behind bars for sexually abusing three children

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Horsefair Shopping Centre Wisbech

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Boy, 15, arrested amid crackdown on deliberate fires

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Hunt, of Uppingham, died following a collision on the A47 near Wittering on Friday October 8.

Cambs Live

Tributes paid to 'loving father and perfect son' killed in A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon