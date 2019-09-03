Published: 3:32 PM September 3, 2019 Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020

Amelia Green, aged 11 of Walpole St Andrew (pictured), scooped a haul of medals at this years World Transplant Games in Newcastle. Picture: Supplied / Edward Green - Credit: Supplied / Edward Green

A young athlete from the Fens, whose life was saved after her father donated part of his liver, scooped a haul of medals at the World Transplant Games.

Amelia Green of Walpole St Andrew was triumphant in the front crawl and back stroke swimming events, the sprint and the long jump.

The 11-year-old was diagnosed with a rare liver condition when she was less than a year old and was given a second chance by her father Edward.

Edward, a Fenland farmer, was a live donor giving part of his liver for the life-saving operation in March 2009.

He said: "Amelia absolutely loves athletics. She keeps active by training twice a week at Fenland Gymnastics Academy and swims regularly the Hudson.

Mum, Roberta Green, told this newspaper last year that since the operation there had been "ups and downs" with Amelia, who is the youngest of the couple's five children.

"We have had a few scares, not really related to the transplant, but she is doing well, living life to the full and is really active," said Roberta.

She said: "We know there is a chance that Amelia's liver may not last, but we keep our fingers crossed and just live life.

"Amelia was lucky as her dad was a match and could be a live donor for her. There are so many people who need a transplant.

"Seeing the competitors [at the games] and how fit they all were and how they were really enjoying life makes you understand just what a difference it can make."

Amelia has been competing in the games for the last four years and hopes to join the Kings College Hospital Team again in 2021.

Amelia represents Great Britain alongside a team of around 30 other young people who have received transplants from the London hospital.

Edward added: "We have had so much support from locals and local businesses to fund these trips to the games for Amelia.

"Next time it [The World Transplant Games] is held in Texas, USA so if Amelia does get picked for the games we will hope to fundraise to get her there.

"WMS Recruitment in Wisbech have helped us out a lot on Amelia's journey, everyone has just been so supportive."