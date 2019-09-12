Three close-knit colleagues from Wisbech see 500,000 patients through dental surgery's doors across 100 years combined

Three dental workers from Wisbech are celebrating 100 years combined service. Left to right: Mandy Coleman, Elaine Cooper and Karen Russell. Picture: Supplied / Bupa Dental Care Supplied / Bupa Dental Care

Three Fenland dental surgery workers have welcomed 500,000 patients over a combined time of 100 years.

Mandy Coleman, Karen Russell and Elaine Cooper of Bupa Dental Care in Wisbech have each worked at the surgery between 30 and 40 years respectively.

In the total time they've worked at the practice, the dental nurse, practice coordinator and receptionist, have managed more than half-a-million patient visits.

The three colleagues, who have become close friends during their time working together, were toasted by their team and received gifts for their long-term commitment to the community.

Ms Coopers, who is celebrating 40 years as a dental nurse, said: "The past 40 years working at the Wisbech practice has been an amazing journey.

"We have learnt so much and made friends for life. The team at the practice support each other and we are more like a family, which makes for a wonderful working environment.

"Patients also benefit from us having worked here for so long as seeing a familiar face helps put people at ease, as not everyone likes visiting the dentist."

Shizar Shahriyarmolki, practice manager, said: "We're incredibly proud to have these three fantastic women working here.

"Their time spent working at the clinic has allowed the ladies to build strong relationships with patients, and this not only creates a great customer experience but also enhances quality of care.

"To have 100 years of combined experience is an incredible achievement, but also a priceless asset to the team.

"The passion and dedication Mandy, Karen and Elaine have for their patients and the rest of the team is inspirational, they are great mentors and role models for junior dental professionals."

