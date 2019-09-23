Anna Norris from Wisbech who was diagnosed with stage three cancer while on 500-mile trek is now cancer free

Anna Norris is now cancer free after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma.

A Wisbech woman has won a battle against a rare form of cancer she was diagnosed with during a 500-mile European trek.

Anna Norris with her family on a break in France.

Anna Norris is now cancer free after her short battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a rare form of cancer in the lymphatic system, a network of vessels and glands throughout the body.

"Just to let you know. She [Anna] is now free from cancer and in remission," best friend Jess Ogden told this newspaper.

Anna boarded a flight to St.Jean Pied De Port in France in March this year and planned to hike all the way to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

Just seven days into the trip the 21-year-old was called back to the UK by doctors after they received results from a test she had done on a lump ahead of her flight out.

Anna's best friend Jess, who didn't think it was fair that her trip was cut so short, set up a fundraising page to enable her to travel again when she recovered.

A total of £1,500 has been raised of the £2,000 target so far, with donations pouring in from family, friends and those wishing to remain anonymous.

Jess has been updating the Just Giving page for people wishing to check up on Anna's progress - including photographs and messages from Anna herself.

Jess said: "I set up the crowd funding page so that Anna can return to the Camino Francés when she recovered."

In May, Anna was told that her hair loss was guaranteed so she braved the shave and donated her 57cm locks to children's cancer charity The Little Princess Trust.

Earlier this year, Anna said: "I was originally told I'd be treated with ABVD, which is four chemo drugs, and I'd have it one day every two weeks.

"However, my cancer turned out to be advanced so I was given the choice to have something more intense- which I did.

"I spent three days in hospital as an inpatient. Day one took approximately six hours and day two and three was four hours.

"My blood is checked every morning before receiving any chemo to check it is safe for me to be having it.

"Many of you already know, but going back and finishing the Camino has been my goal from the very start.

"I sadly spent a lot of my money saved for the walk trying to get home in a rush - made worse by me getting a hefty €240 taxi bill amongst other costs!

"Getting my strength and stamina up once treatment is over and done will be a must with the walk and reassures me I won't remain a couch potato forever.

"Any and all donations are appreciated. Even a couple of pounds will get me a drink along the way!"

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anna-norris