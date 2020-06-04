Advanced search

Young self-taught entrepreneur, 16, to release first video game on Xbox and PC next month

PUBLISHED: 13:41 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 04 June 2020

Young entrepreneur Corey Barton (pictured) will release his first video game on Xbox and PC in July. Picture: DiverseTGM

Young entrepreneur Corey Barton (pictured) will release his first video game on Xbox and PC in July. Picture: DiverseTGM

A young entrepreneur from the Fens is set to release his first video game next month after three years of teaching himself how to make them.

In-game screenshots from Writer Unknown available on Xbox One and PC. Picture: DiverseTGM

Sixteen-year-old Corey Barton taught himself how to program games by looking up online tutorials and now he is ready for his big release.

The former Marshland High School pupil has already made several smaller games, but his latest creation will officially go on the market for Xbox One and PC players.

Corey said: “I got into making games about two to three years ago as a hobby and I learnt how to program by looking up tutorials and just by teaching myself.

“I did run into a lot of problems, but I managed to overcome those.

Young entrepreneur Corey Barton from the Fens. Picture: DiverseTGM

“I started out making small games at first, and only recently decided to make bigger games with more storytelling.”

The techie teen says his first-person Indie horror game is all about a mental patient who has been left behind in an abandoned asylum.

He added: “I started making games because it seemed really interesting to me, and I wanted to know how games like Fortnite and Call of Duty worked.



“I am not really a gamer. I rarely play games, but when I do I try and find features from them that I could add into my own games.

“I went to Marshland High School, but I didn’t study anything to do with making games there.”

Corey’s game, titled Writer Unknown, is set for release on Tuesday, July 7 and will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox One platform and PC.

Self-releasing the game under his company, DiverseTGM Ltd, it will be available for free for 10 lucky people who could win an online redeemable code.

In-game screenshots from Writer Unknown available on Xbox One and PC. Picture: DiverseTGM

Corey added: “Writer Unknown is about a mental patient who is left behind in an asylum. He has trouble sleeping, and that affects his brain function.

“He cannot tell what is real and what is his imagination.

“You have to explore through an abandoned asylum with just a flashlight. You come across things that are supernatural. Is it real, or is it his imagination?”

The game has already been released as a demo and Corey says that has been “absolutely incredible” ahead of next month’s release date.

To keep up to date with Corey’s progress and to try your luck at winning his game for free, visit his Facebook page on: www.facebook.com/diversetgm

'The team know what they are doing' says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle management committee chairman Cllr Steve Tierney told Bob Smith, secretary of the Fenland archaeology society, Your advice is welcome, but the team know what they are doing. Picture: ARCHANT

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut 'for next few hours' after fuel spillage

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

