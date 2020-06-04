Young self-taught entrepreneur, 16, to release first video game on Xbox and PC next month

Young entrepreneur Corey Barton (pictured) will release his first video game on Xbox and PC in July. Picture: DiverseTGM DiverseTGM

A young entrepreneur from the Fens is set to release his first video game next month after three years of teaching himself how to make them.

Sixteen-year-old Corey Barton taught himself how to program games by looking up online tutorials and now he is ready for his big release.

The former Marshland High School pupil has already made several smaller games, but his latest creation will officially go on the market for Xbox One and PC players.

Corey said: “I got into making games about two to three years ago as a hobby and I learnt how to program by looking up tutorials and just by teaching myself.

“I did run into a lot of problems, but I managed to overcome those.

“I started out making small games at first, and only recently decided to make bigger games with more storytelling.”

The techie teen says his first-person Indie horror game is all about a mental patient who has been left behind in an abandoned asylum.

He added: “I started making games because it seemed really interesting to me, and I wanted to know how games like Fortnite and Call of Duty worked.

“I am not really a gamer. I rarely play games, but when I do I try and find features from them that I could add into my own games.

“I went to Marshland High School, but I didn’t study anything to do with making games there.”

Corey’s game, titled Writer Unknown, is set for release on Tuesday, July 7 and will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox One platform and PC.

Self-releasing the game under his company, DiverseTGM Ltd, it will be available for free for 10 lucky people who could win an online redeemable code.

Corey added: “Writer Unknown is about a mental patient who is left behind in an asylum. He has trouble sleeping, and that affects his brain function.

“He cannot tell what is real and what is his imagination.

“You have to explore through an abandoned asylum with just a flashlight. You come across things that are supernatural. Is it real, or is it his imagination?”

The game has already been released as a demo and Corey says that has been “absolutely incredible” ahead of next month’s release date.

To keep up to date with Corey’s progress and to try your luck at winning his game for free, visit his Facebook page on: www.facebook.com/diversetgm