Thousands raised for Fen Spirits distillery to create and distribute hand sanitiser to vulnerable residents amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 20:51 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:51 20 March 2020

Wisbech Town Council donates £1,000 to Wisbech-based Fen Spirits who are being hailed hand sanitiser heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill, was joined by Cllr Topgood, Cllr Patrick and Cllr Ketteringham to present a £1,000 cheque to Anthony Winterbourne as a donation towards the work that he and the team are doing to produce hand sanitiser. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Wisbech Town Council donates £1,000 to Wisbech-based Fen Spirits who are being hailed hand sanitiser heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill, was joined by Cllr Topgood, Cllr Patrick and Cllr Ketteringham to present a £1,000 cheque to Anthony Winterbourne as a donation towards the work that he and the team are doing to produce hand sanitiser. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Almost £7,000 has been raised for hand sanitiser heroes Fen Spirits who have given over their distillery in Wisbech to help local people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost £7,000 has been raised for Wisbech-based Fen Spirits who are being hailed hand sanitiser heroes amid the coronavirus. The team are pictured busy packing 80ml sachets of hand sanitiser for posting to vulnerable residents. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

It all started when Anthony Winterborne posted a Facebook Live plea on March 13 asking people to donate empty containers as the team planned to make a big batch of hand sanitiser to give away.

Several days later Katie Brown, who is a part time sales administrator at the company, decided to set up a GoFundMe page – which has since received 100 donations and been shared more than 1,000 times.

Katie said she started the fundraiser because “I saw how upset Anthony was getting that he could only do so much out of his own pocket.

Wisbech Town Council donates £1,000 to Wisbech-based Fen Spirits who are being hailed hand sanitiser heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill, is pictured with a local resident who was also at the distillery. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

“He wanted to help everyone. We were getting so many calls, messages and emails with some heart-breaking stories so I decided to set up the fundraiser to give him a little more help.

“I never dreamed it would go this well. I can’t thank everyone enough. I am currently in isolation as my son is poorly but can’t wait to get back to work with Anthony and Gema (co-distiller).”

Anthony has also received support from other gin distilleries offering their gin, hand sanitiser bottles by the thousands. British Sugar have even provided the sugar for distilling Anthony’s gin.

His selfless act has also not gone unnoticed in his hometown, with Wisbech Town Council donating £1,000 towards the £5,794 that has already been raised online.

The donation came after Councillor David Oliver, chairman of the council’s policy and resources committee, spotted an online post about Anthony’s work.

Cllr Oliver then approached the town council clerk and fellow councillors suggesting that a donation would be helpful.

Today, Friday March 20, the Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill, presented a cheque for £1,000 to Fen Spirits at their distillery on the grounds of the Secret Garden Touring Park.

If you would like to donate click here.

