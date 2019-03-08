Police remain at scene of 'serious collision' involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER Archant

A side road off the A1101 near Wisbech remains closed following a serious collision earlier today.

Police remain at the scene of the incident after a car and a tractor were involved in a collision shortly after 9am.

Wreckage remains strewn across the road two hours after the collision as police piece together what happened.

The crash happened in Outwell Road, Emneth, at about 9.12am, said a spokesman for Norfolk Police. The spokesman described it as a "serious collision".

The road remains closed.

No details of injuries have yet been released.

The spokesman added: "Members of the public are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative travel routes."

