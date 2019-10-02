Two rescued from car which left the road and landed in ditch at 3am in Wisbech

Two people were rescued from the scene on Broadend Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Two people were rescued from a car after it ploughed into a ditch early this morning in the Fens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called out at around 3am to Broadend Road in Wisbech after the car left the road earlier today (October 2).

Crews rescued two casualties from the vehicle before one of the injured occupants was left with the East of England Ambulance Service.

You may also want to watch:

The rescue mission took over an hour before the second occupant could be rushed to hospital following the early morning smash.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "On Wednesday at 3.08am two crews from Wisbech were called to a road traffic collision on Broadend Road, Wisbech.

"Crews arrived to find a car in a ditch. Firefighters rescued two casualties from the vehicle; one casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

"The scene was made safe by the crews before they returned to their stations by 4.20am."