'Angel of the NHS' Marilyn Padget of North Cambs Hospital and QEH to embark on well-earned retirement after 45 years as a nurse

Marilyn Padget (pictured) of the North Cambs Hospital and The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is hanging up her uniform after 45 years at the NHS. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A nurse who has served the people of Fenland and Norfolk for 45 years has hung up her uniform to embark on a well-deserved retirement.

Marilyn Padget, who has looked after patients in both North Cambs Hospital and The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), is now looking forward to spending more time with her family.

Sister Padget fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a nurse when she qualified at 20 but has retired from the Anticoagulation Service at the QEH on Friday, August 2.

To celebrate her hard work, Marilyn was presented with one of the QEH's 'Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award'.

Marilyn said: "The contact with the patients is the best thing. I would like to think that I give 100 per cent to my patients.

"I would go to the ends of the earth to make sure they received the right treatment.

"There have been times when it has been hard but I would not have changed things for the world.

"You meet so many nice people, we have a laugh, sometimes cry, but you just get on with it and become a big family."

Marilyn's passion for care began while still at school when she worked at a care home in Outwell and later went onto complete her pre-nursing course at Wisbech college after leaving school.

She joined North Cambs Hospital at the age of 18 and over the next two years completed her nursing training.

After qualifying, Marilyn worked with the A&E department at North Cambs Hospital for 13 years before having a break to have her two sons.

She said: "When the youngest went to school, I decided to come back and went onto complete my conversion course and worked in MAU at the QEH for 10 years."

Marilyn was forced to take a six-month break while being treated for cancer but soon was eager to return to work and changed specialties to work in the DVT Clinics.

She has played a key role in the service achieving Exemplar Status in Venous Thromboembolism.

Marilyn said: "With A&E and MAU, you never knew what was coming through the door but I have enjoyed the independence of running the DVT clinics.

"And I could not ask for a better team of people to work with."

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the QEH, has thanked Marilyn for her dedication to the health service and her patients.

She said: "Marilyn has truly been an angel of the NHS by giving 45 years of dedicated service to patients in West Norfolk and Fenland.

"She has touched countless lives during her four decades as a nurse, often going above and beyond the call of duty to support her patients.

"It has been an honour to have a nurse of Marilyn's calibre as part of the team here."