Wisbech man - now living in South Africa - wants £5 BILLION to 'build Noah's Ark' and is 'supported by Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan'

Wisbech man Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) is appealing for �5 billion to �build Noah�s Ark� as part of the �most ambitious conservation project in history�. Picture: Supplied/PA Images Supplied/PA Images

A Wisbech man - now living in South Africa - is trying to raise £5 billion to "build Noah's Ark" and has reportedly got Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan on board to help.

What Noah's Ark will reportedly look like after a £5 billion investment. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark What Noah's Ark will reportedly look like after a £5 billion investment. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark

Richard Prinsloo Curson, 39, is chasing "the most ambitious conservation project in history" and hopes to save animals with funding from music, entertainment, brand licensing and crowdfunding.

Soap and reality TV star Paul Danan will "work in the UK to promote the project and fly the South African flag high to win coverage, support and investment", a spokesman said.

According to a press release, Paul said: "I am motivated to make a difference to our planet because I have a four-year-old son who will live in the world we create today.

"It is fantastic this project is born out South Africa because it will in the process lift some of the poorest communities in the world out of poverty and into jobs and opportunity.

Hollyoaks, Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother star Paul Danan has reportedly been brought on board to help promote the build. Picture: PA/PA Images Hollyoaks, Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother star Paul Danan has reportedly been brought on board to help promote the build. Picture: PA/PA Images

"I want to thank everyone for supporting me in this very difficult challenge and I appreciate every piece of support I get. I take nothing for granted.

"If we work together, we can build a better planet. We are Noah!".

Richard, who was born and grew up in a Wisbech farming family with three brothers and two sisters, worked from an early age in the media industry.

In London he organised celebrity parties and now runs a PR agency in South Africa, with his partner Hein Prinsloo who he met in 2016.

A promo picture used on the project website. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark A promo picture used on the project website. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark

To run their Noah's Ark project a GoFundMe page has been launched with the hopes of raising £500,000 to begin with. Despite being launched last year, no one has donated money yet.

The Noah's Ark project - set to begin in August this year - will see the creation of a state-of-the-art animal and ecological conservation facility, covering more than 100 square kilometres.

The £5 billion development was conceptualised by DBM Architects Johannesburg and illustrated by Image Nation Johannesburg.

The project is also reportedly supported by His Majesty The King of the Zulus and leader of the region INkosi Tembe under uMkhanyakude District.

The empty GoFundMe page hoping to generate £500,000. Picture: Supplied The empty GoFundMe page hoping to generate £500,000. Picture: Supplied

A spokesman said: "The Noah's Ark Foundation is in talks with the South African Government.

"The process of drafting the lease for 100km of land is underway by INkosi Tembe's office for the use of building the ark.

"The Noah's Ark Foundation was founded by philanthropists UK's Richard Prinsloo Curson and South African partner Hein Prinsloo Curson as an eco-solution everyone can be part of.

"They want to encourage unity so humanity will work together to fight the eco war and encourage people to adopt new common values for climate, animals and habitats; the Noah's Ark slogan is #We Are Noah because we are all in the circle of life together."

Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) says the build will begin this year. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) says the build will begin this year. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark

A television series is also reportedly in production to document the project's development and will be distributed by Lightning International, Hong Kong.

The series is to be presented by Paul Danan and will follow Richard, Hein and the team as they work to raise the money needed to build the ark.

The £5 billion needed to build Noah's Ark will be raised through a variety of music, entertainment, brand licensing and crowd funding initiatives over the course of five years.

The spokesman added: "This time, instead of Noah's Ark is an ark in the sea, Noah's Ark will be an ark on the land, where an example of all animals and plants on Earth will be preserved and conserved.

A promo picture used on the project website. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark A promo picture used on the project website. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark

"The Noah's Ark Foundation, the non-profit organization set up to manage the ark will work to support global projects which prevent deforestation, pollution, hunting and poaching wild animals.

"The ark will feature nuclear proof science installations to store DNA from every species on Earth.

"A pulse beam system will defend the park's borders helping control poaching."

The project has also reportedly been offered finance facilities from corporate partners.

A promo picture used on the project website. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark A promo picture used on the project website. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark

A charity single has also been released online in a bid to raise more funds to hit the £5 billion target.

South Africa's Phathiswa Magangane and Christina Mkabela are the first 'Ark 4 Africa' artists who performed the lead vocals for "It Takes the World to Make A Miracle".

Phathiswa appeared on The Voice South Africa. The money raised from streams and downloads will fund The Noah's Ark Foundation.

"It Takes the World to Make A Miracle" was produced by double-Grammy Award winning Robin Hogarth and the highly acclaimed Neill Solomon.

Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) needs £5 billion for his project. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) needs £5 billion for his project. Picture: Supplied/Noahs Ark

The trio will also be responsible for the 'Ark 4 Africa' album due for release in 2020.

Ark 4 Africa music is available internationally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Deezer, YouTube and others. Donations can be made securely at GoFundMe or using a link on www.noahsark.life

Paul Danan's reps have been contacted for a comment.