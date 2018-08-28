Advanced search

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

PUBLISHED: 10:01 24 December 2018

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Service users at Fen House, a neurorehabilitation centre in Ely for people with acquired brain injury, have received a donation from a local kitchen company.

Fen House's Christmas Party: Bill Chidgey, DT director of finance, Roxanne Pollard, service manager at Fen House, Julia Hamit, community champion at Tesco, Ely, Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse, and Paul Chamberlain, volunteer from Waitrose. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Fen House's Christmas Party: Bill Chidgey, DT director of finance, Roxanne Pollard, service manager at Fen House, Julia Hamit, community champion at Tesco, Ely, Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse, and Paul Chamberlain, volunteer from Waitrose. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Staff at Fen House contacted local companies in the hope of sourcing some fixtures and fittings for the activities of daily living (ADL) kitchen, where service users practice activities like cleaning and preparing meals as part of their rehabilitation.

They were contacted by Paul Smart, sales director at Complete Kitchens, who was keen to help.

He invited Louise Bowers, occupational therapy assistant at Fen House, to visit the showroom with two service users.

Louise said: “Paul very kindly offered us a donation of worktops for our ADL kitchen and invited us to the showroom to have a look.

“Two service users, Yvonne and Christopher, and I, went to the showroom where we were given a very warm welcome by Paul and his team.

“We were offered a hot drink and then shown lots of different worktop designs, and after much discussion we went with Christopher’s choice of a medium grey colour, as it goes well with the new décor and the beech cupboards.”

Paul said: “It was my pleasure to donate the worktops; it was great to meet Louise and the service users”.

A Fen House spokesman said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Paul and his team at Complete Kitchens.”

Fen House is part of a national network of services provided by national charity the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust, part of The Disabilities Trust.

Fen House supports people with acquired brain injury through specialist neurobehavioural rehabilitation, enabling individuals to function as independently as possible, developing their lives as they choose and participating in as many of the activities they enjoyed before their injury as possible.

