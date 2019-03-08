Advanced search

Leverington-based Whizzy Wheels garage allows local students into the workshop to train ‘the future generation of highly-skilled mechanics’

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 04 April 2019

Whizzy Wheels garage in Leverington opens its doors to College of West Anglia students to ‘train the mechanics of tomorrow’. Staff photographed with students from the Fenland college. Picture: CWA

A car garage in the Fens has opened its doors to local college students in order to “train the future generation of highly-skilled mechanics”, the owner has said.

Whizzy Wheels based in Leverington has allowed students from the College of West Anglia into the workshop to give them the practical skills and experience needed for the working world.

The garage, located near Wisbech, was opened by Doug McClure in 1996 and is now run by him and his three children, Mathew, James and Jack.

The family-run business, which deals with vehicle repairs, servicing and MOTs, has taken on pupils for the last three years and has nine on work experience this year already.

Mr McClure said: “I began taking on students because I remembered what it was like to move from school into the working world.

“Young people need practical skills and experience to help them cope with the transition from college to working life.”

Students complete a minimum of 30 hours work at the garage, which will go towards their qualification. They assist with everything, from services to repairs and MOTs.

“I hope I am able to help them to achieve this and give them skills that they can use in the future”, Mr McClure added.

One student, Troy Sauntson, said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Whizzy Wheels, and I have learnt a lot from Doug and the team.

“It [the garage work experience] has given me the confidence to go on and study for a motor vehicle qualification.”

Guy Bridge, work placement and careers co-ordinator, said: “Doug has been absolutely fantastic is accommodating our students.

“Sometimes, it’s hard work to get employers to see what Doug sees, which is mutually-beneficial relationship apprentices and employers have. We can’t thank him enough for the support.”

