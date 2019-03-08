Wisbech mum-of-five says she is 'devastated' as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family Supplied/Family

A Wisbech mum-of-five says she is 'devastated' after her family holiday abroad was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Travel firm Thomas Cook is now in liquidation. Picture: Web/Archant Travel firm Thomas Cook is now in liquidation. Picture: Web/Archant

Annie Woods planned to board a flight to Majorca at the weekend with her husband and five children, but she is now forced to tell her children they are going no where.

It was revealed today (September 23) that travel operator Thomas Cook had collapsed into liquidation despite rumours it would be saved.

Ms Woods had booked the £3,150 11-night holiday with Wisbech travel agents Holiday With Us and discovered the bad news via a text from her husband.

The couple have been told that they could be waiting up to 28 days to receive a full refund and are desperately looking for somewhere else to take their children.

Thomas Cook ceased trading in the early hours of this morning. Picture: PA Thomas Cook ceased trading in the early hours of this morning. Picture: PA

Annie says she has had to tell her children, aged between 13 and 3, that the aeroplane has broken and that's why the family can't fly to Spain.

Speaking exclusively with this newspaper, Annie said: "This is all a big waiting game, my children had their heart set on going away this weekend.

"My partner and I have even looked into going away in the UK, possibly Butlins, just to get away, it is so devastating."

Best friend Natalie-Jane Plume thinks she has the solution and has set up a GoFundMe page for the family to pay for another break away.

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her £3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her £3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Annie is well known in the Fens for her regular charity fundraisers, from Bingo nights to tombolas, Annie is always looking for a way to raise charity cash.

Ms Plume said: "I am absolutely gutted for Annie and her family to be able to have such an amazing holiday ripped away at the last point leaving them unable to go on Sunday.

"I wanted to try and help them get away somewhere even if it's not their holiday abroad, but somewhere to make memories.

Office workers outside the Peterborough headquarters of the 178-year-old tour operator Thomas Cook, which has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images Office workers outside the Peterborough headquarters of the 178-year-old tour operator Thomas Cook, which has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

"So I hope you will all join me in sharing and donating to help get this family off and onto a holiday or a break away.

"Lets show Annie how much we all appreciate the hard work that she puts in to help others."

Annie, who was nominated for KLFM's Local Hero Award, added: "We thought we would be okay because although it was a Thomas Cook package, the flights were Easy Jet.

"But unfortunately Holiday With Us called this morning and told us we won't be flying on Sunday (September 29) like we had planned.

"They have been great though and have told us that if we manage to get together £3,000 they could book us onto another holiday, we just don't have that to hand.

"We know that it is no ones fault but I just feel so sorry for my children, I have had to tell the younger ones that the plane is broken.

"I am very grateful that Natalie has set up this fundraiser, we are not the only family and I wasn't expecting it al all so thank you."

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/the-woods-family-holiday