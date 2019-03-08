'Devoted' grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Tributes have been made to a couple from the Fens who were killed following a head-on collision with a lorry on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele were killed after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR Roy Grainger and his wife Michele were killed after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele, both of High Road, Wisbech, were driving along the main stretch of road in their black Vauxhall Astra before they collided with a HGV.

The couple's car was sent off the road and into the bushes after crashing into the large Knowles lorry on Thursday, August 15.

Roy and Michele, aged 72 and 73, have been described as "devoted parents and grandparents" - their family has asked for privacy at this time.

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

You may also want to watch:

In a statement to the media, a family member said: "Roy and Michele were devoted parents and grandparents.

"Roy moved to London from North Wales to become a police officer and following his retirement he became involved in the rotary club and a season ticket holder at his beloved Everton FC.

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele were killed after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR Roy Grainger and his wife Michele were killed after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

"Michele was a nurse and met Roy in London. She was involved in the local church, choir and the women's institute. They will be greatly missed by all."

Police are still appealing for information about the collision and are asking anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident to get in touch.

You can call police on 101, quoting Op Stanage. Alternatively you can report online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report