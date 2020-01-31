Fen cops praise residents after acting on intelligence in drugs arrest

A quantity of drugs and two BB guns were seized by police in the Wisbech area. Picture: FACEBOOK/FEN COPS Archant

Fen cops have praised members of the public after acting on intelligence about drug dealing in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old male for possession with intent to supply drugs, before seizing a quantity of drugs and two BB guns on West Street yesterday (January 30).

The male was interviewed and has been released under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Police were alerted by the neighbourhood team after they investigated the area based on reports they received from Fenland residents.

Writing on their Facebook page, Policing Fenland said: "Some great work by the neighbourhood team yesterday when they went out hunting based on intelligence they have been receiving about drug dealing in the Wisbech area.

"Please keep the intelligence coming in. This proactive work will continue with your local teams out there targeting those individuals who are causing harm to the community."

One resident said "Well done to all who helped", while another added: "Good work chaps".

It is uncertain exactly where drug dealing has been taking place, and Cambridgeshire police have been contacted for comment.