Published: 3:58 PM December 20, 2020 Updated: 4:00 PM December 20, 2020

The Luxe cinema, Wisbech, has been handed £126,000 of Government funding to see them through the pandemic.

The Luxe is one of more than 200 independent cinemas across England being supported in grants from the Culture Recovery Fund.

MP Steve Barclay said: “The Luxe is a jewel in the Fenland landscape and I am pleased that this has been recognised.”

He said the £126,458 grant comes on top of the £128,000 of cultural funding the Government recently provided to support the local Angles Theatre.

“As we continue to face the many challenges from the Covid pandemic, including the difficult Christmas restrictions due to the new strain of the virus, I will continue to work to ensure Fenland & East Cambridgeshire receives funding so we can bounce back more quickly once the vaccines have been rolled out.,” he said.

The Light, Cambridge received £7,164, the Light, Wisbech, £7,164 whilst the Majestic in King’s Lynn received £104,826.

One of the largest sums in the region went to the Abbeygate cinema in Bury St Edmunds that received £314,969.