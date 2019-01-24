Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman dies and four hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough

24 January, 2019 - 11:17
A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a multi-vehicle pile-up on a major Cambridgeshire road.

The woman, in her 40s who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 23.

The crash happened on the A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough and involved a van and two cars.

At around 5.25pm, a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with a silver Vauxhall Viva and a grey Peugeot 3008 on the main stretch of road.

Police confirmed that the woman who was killed was driving the grey Peugeot.

Two of her passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One remains in critical condition.

The drivers of the Vauxhall van and the Vauxhall Viva were also taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the Vauxhall van prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 350 of January 23 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Santander bank in Wisbech Market Place among 140 branches to close following ‘changes in customer banking’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cambridgeshire-based construction business Mick George Ltd donate £47k to Parson Drove football club

Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Rugby: Wisbech prop impresses on Cambs duty

Wisbech RFC's Michael Watts represented Cambs against Norfolk in the Eastern Counties Tri-County Championship final

Woman dies and four hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists