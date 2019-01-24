Woman dies and four hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a multi-vehicle pile-up on a major Cambridgeshire road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman, in her 40s who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 23.

The crash happened on the A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough and involved a van and two cars.

At around 5.25pm, a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with a silver Vauxhall Viva and a grey Peugeot 3008 on the main stretch of road.

Police confirmed that the woman who was killed was driving the grey Peugeot.

Two of her passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One remains in critical condition.

The drivers of the Vauxhall van and the Vauxhall Viva were also taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the Vauxhall van prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 350 of January 23 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.”