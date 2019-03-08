Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans near Kings Lynn.

A man has died this morning after his Ford Focus car collided with a tree before overturning in a field in Wiggenhall St Germans near King’s Lynn.

Police in Norfolk confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene along Magdalen High Road at around 12.35am on March 20.

A police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Wiggenhall St Germans near King’s Lynn.

“Officers were called to reports a grey Ford Focus had been in collision with a tree before overturning and coming to rest in a field on Magdalen High Road.

“Sadly the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision or anyone that saw the man driving before the fatal crash which ended in the Norfolk field.

The spokesman added: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the man’s driving should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Norfolk Police on 101.”