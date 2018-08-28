Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Staff feel calmer with a llama at a fun Friday team building day in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 19:47 29 January 2019

Pharaoh the llama visits Tin Fish Creative in Wisbech. Picture: TIN FISH CREATIVE

Pharaoh the llama visits Tin Fish Creative in Wisbech. Picture: TIN FISH CREATIVE

Archant

Pharaoh the llama has been out and about to visit Tin Fish Creative Communications as part of a fun Friday event.

The graceful animal was in Barton Road, Wisbech with owner Tina Gambell from Faster Lente Llamas to give the team an insight on llama origins, characters and Pharaoh’s distinct personality.

She said: “The team were thrilled to meet Pharaoh, and provided lots of hugs and treats for him.

“The ‘Fun Friday’ event was Red Vaughan’s first attempt at a team building exercise and he most certainly won a gold star from his colleagues.

“As part of the Fun Friday event, Red had prepared a llama-related quiz and the team were split into two to try and answer the questions correctly.”

Red said “Everyone was delighted to meet Pharaoh and we are all in agreement that he has made us much happier.

“I am so impressed by how well he behaved with everyone, he is quite the poser for photographs! Thank you Tina for telling us so much about pharaoh and other llamas.”

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Fenland Council invites Mayor James Palmer to lend a (financial) helping hand to secure £1m plus rejuvenation of derelict Wisbech properties

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair.

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Fenland Council invites Mayor James Palmer to lend a (financial) helping hand to secure £1m plus rejuvenation of derelict Wisbech properties

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair.

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Dental services in Fenland hit crisis point with long delays for appointments and even Wisbech emergency clinic turns away 100 patients a week

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire says the NHS dental service cannot meet demand in Fenland. Picture: HEALTHWATCH CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Peterborough MP and former Cambridgeshire County Council member Fiona Onasanya jailed for three months for lying to police - she plans to appeal

Fiona Onasanya arrives at the Old Bailey, London for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Caught with drugs at Cambridgeshire music festival, judge jails offender from London to four years in prison

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 25) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences after he was caught with drugs and cash at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists