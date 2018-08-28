Staff feel calmer with a llama at a fun Friday team building day in Wisbech

Pharaoh the llama visits Tin Fish Creative in Wisbech. Picture: TIN FISH CREATIVE Archant

Pharaoh the llama has been out and about to visit Tin Fish Creative Communications as part of a fun Friday event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The graceful animal was in Barton Road, Wisbech with owner Tina Gambell from Faster Lente Llamas to give the team an insight on llama origins, characters and Pharaoh’s distinct personality.

She said: “The team were thrilled to meet Pharaoh, and provided lots of hugs and treats for him.

“The ‘Fun Friday’ event was Red Vaughan’s first attempt at a team building exercise and he most certainly won a gold star from his colleagues.

“As part of the Fun Friday event, Red had prepared a llama-related quiz and the team were split into two to try and answer the questions correctly.”

Red said “Everyone was delighted to meet Pharaoh and we are all in agreement that he has made us much happier.

“I am so impressed by how well he behaved with everyone, he is quite the poser for photographs! Thank you Tina for telling us so much about pharaoh and other llamas.”