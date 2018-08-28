Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cambridgeshire fire officer and volunteer Farsh Raoufi receives MBE for ‘acting as a role model and voice of reason to young people from different cultures’

PUBLISHED: 09:56 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:10 31 December 2018

Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Archant

A volunteer and Cambridgeshire fire officer who came to the UK as a child refugee has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen in the New Year’s Honours list for showing “determination and drive to connect people from different areas and backgrounds”.

Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been recognised for services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer.

Farsh’s passion for serving the community stems from his treatment by the community when he arrived in the UK at the age of 14.

Having fled Iran after the revolution, he journeyed alone via Russia to the UK.

He was welcomed and was supported through school, despite speaking limited English, by a Polish family.

Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

He then spent time as a youth worker before joining CFRS in 1991.

Farsh said: “I am someone that is rarely lost for words, but to be recognised by Her Majesty for something I consider to be nothing more than my duty to the community, has me utterly speechless.”

“I am only able to do what I do with the support and dedication of some great people, in both CFRS and the wider community.

“It is very much a team effort and I am proud to be part of it and give back to the community.”

Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Farsh has played a key role in promoting the understanding of Islam to staff as well as being an active member of the Service’s Equality and Inclusion Network.

The role has involved ensuring proper evaluation of fire risk in the communities and securing appropriate personal protective equipment and uniform for female operational staff.

He has supported pride and LGBT groups within the service including mixed recruitment and selection panels which has helped to build an inclusive and diverse workforce.

Chief fire officer Chris Strickland said: “Not only is Farsh an excellent fire officer, but his work in the community really sets him apart.

“Whatever challenge he faces, Farsh tackles it with enthusiasm and commits to bringing people together to get the best outcome.

“Farsh quickly gained trust and respect as a practical, loyal and courageous firefighter, while also remaining true to his religious beliefs, actively role modelling to others, enabling them to feel more confident to be themselves in a traditional environment.

“This was personally challenging, especially when meeting the physical demands of his role whilst fasting for Ramadan.”

Most recently as a community risk manager, Farsh has been based within the Safer Peterborough Partnership.

“He’s shown determination and drive to connect people from different areas and backgrounds and help communicate key safety information to vulnerable residents, resulting in a significant reduction of deaths and serious injuries in fires to members of BME communities in Peterborough.

He has also recently been recognised as a champion of equality and diversity at the annual Asian Fire Service Association.

Farsh has also volunteered for 17 years, acting as a role model and voice of reason to young people from different cultures.

He has supported young people living in care and worked with youth offenders to deliver education and life skills.

He has provided support for young people and vulnerable adults during police detention and interviews, helped to prepare for court hearings and provided translation services for police and other agencies.

He has also worked as a restorative justice facilitator, managing conflict by building relationships across communities.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eleven million passengers have boarded a train at Cambridge in comparison to ONLY 200 at nearby Shippea Hill Station

Eleven million passengers have boarded a train at Cambridge in comparison to ONLY 200 at nearby Shippea Hill Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

2018 Year in Review: Jam packed summer months for St Albans district

The Queen's Head. Picture: Ricky Barnett

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans residents criticise ladder roads parking scheme

Woodstock Road North, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stunning strikes against Billericay Town keeps St Albans City moving on up the National South table

Tom Bender celebrates a christmas cracker of an opening goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Beauty and history of the River Nene brought together in 900 voices project

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: BRIAN PURDY

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Magical Christmas tree display is the most successful in its 20 year history

St Mary's Church in Whittlesey holds its 20th Christmas tree festival

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists