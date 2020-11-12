Passer-by captures stranded sheep stuck on river bank before reaching safety

A sheep was caught on camera stuck on the New Bedford River in Welney before being pulled to safety. Picture: EMMA RIELEY Archant

A passer-by captured the moment a sheep was found stranded on a Fen river bank, before being pulled to safety.

The sheep, looked after by farmer Jim Fletcher, was seen stuck in the mud on the New Bedford River in Welney before he and his team were called.

Emma Rieley saw the sheep looking settled as she went on a walk with her father on Wednesday, November 11.

“Me and my dad just decided to go for a walk and came across the sheep completely by accident,” she said.

Mr Fletcher, who helps take care of over 5,000 sheep across a 30-mile radius, said that the sheep may have been stuck for around two hours, but he was delighted to see it pulled away from danger.

“We were moving another batch of sheep and noticed one in the river, and as we were pulling it out, the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust turned up, gave us some rope, we got it out and then it ran away,” he said.

“These incidents do not happen much, probably once every other year. I’m over the moon to see it run away; it’s a job well done.”