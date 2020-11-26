Farming firm urges residents to dig deep ahead of national tree planting event

Paul Day (left), owner of Bramblebee Farms, is calling on residents to donate towards a native tree or a metre of native hedging in a bid to improve his site�s ecosystem. Picture: BRAMBLEBEE FARMS Archant

A village farm company is urging people to dig deep and help the environment for this year’s National Tree Planting Day.

Bramblebee Farms Butchery and Catering Services in Emneth near Wisbech are looking for donations to fund a native tree or a metre of native hedging to fill a substantial area at their Outwell Road site on Saturday, November 28.

The firm hopes that the efforts can also help Norfolk reach its target of planting five million trees.

Paul Day, owner of Bramblebee Farms, said: “We will be limited on the amount of trees as they are spaced at 30 metres to encourage a full canopy in their long lifecycle.

“We will plant and manage the tree establishment and give you a grid reference once planted.

“I’m not sure how we would go having people plant their tree during the Covid-19 restrictions, so we are happy to do the hard work.”

Tree prices range from £15 for a willow or wild cherry to £20 for an oak or horse chestnut, while hedge varieties including blackthorn and dogwood are £2.50 each and planted five to a metre.

For more information, visit https://www.bramblebeefarms.co.uk/ or call 07800 884571.

