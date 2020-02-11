Storm Ciara: Footballing community rallies to raise nearly £1,000 in Wisbech Town fan fundraising appeal
PUBLISHED: 17:41 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 11 February 2020
Archant
A fundraiser to help Wisbech Town FC get back on their feet after Storm Ciara ripped through its £13,000 stand has raised nearly £1,000.
A GoFundMe appeal launched by Wisbech fan Steve Campion was set up yesterday as club officials pondered over whether insurers will cover the cost of the damage.
The footballing community has come out in force to donate £990 to the cause to help reach an ambitious £10,000 target.
Writing on the GoFundMe page, Mr Campion said: "A small non-league club like Wisbech Town FC...when you lose a stand completely it's a disaster.
"So hopefully all non-league and league fans around the world might dip into their pockets and add a quid or two for the restoration of the stand that Storm Ciara has destroyed."
It was estimated that the stand, which was destroyed on Sunday (February 9), could cost £20,000 to repair.
To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2HgEhQA.