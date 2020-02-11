Advanced search

Storm Ciara: Footballing community rallies to raise nearly £1,000 in Wisbech Town fan fundraising appeal

PUBLISHED: 17:41 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 11 February 2020

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

A fundraiser to help Wisbech Town FC get back on their feet after Storm Ciara ripped through its £13,000 stand has raised nearly £1,000.

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FCStorm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

A GoFundMe appeal launched by Wisbech fan Steve Campion was set up yesterday as club officials pondered over whether insurers will cover the cost of the damage.

The footballing community has come out in force to donate £990 to the cause to help reach an ambitious £10,000 target.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Mr Campion said: "A small non-league club like Wisbech Town FC...when you lose a stand completely it's a disaster.

"So hopefully all non-league and league fans around the world might dip into their pockets and add a quid or two for the restoration of the stand that Storm Ciara has destroyed."

Storm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FCStorm Ciara: The extent of the damage caused to the North Stand at Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: WISBECH TOWN FC

It was estimated that the stand, which was destroyed on Sunday (February 9), could cost £20,000 to repair.

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2HgEhQA.

