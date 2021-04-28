Published: 6:51 PM April 28, 2021

A Wisbech gift shop re-opened earlier this month with a completely fresh and modern look.

Fancy Fayre at 16 High Street has been a prominent feature in the town centre since the 1950s.

Owner Nina Daley said the shop was “very ready” for a refresh and spent the recent lockdown working on the refit.

Fancy Fayre in Wisbech still replaces watch batteries and offers jewellery repairs. But it has updated its homeware and giftware range. - Credit: Fancy Fayre / Nina Daley

While watch battery fittings and jewellery repairs are handled like before, the shop now has more of a boutique feel and offers a wide range of new stock.

It mainly has homeware and giftware items, from various scented candles and picture frames to small trinket dishes and stationery.

Nina said: “It’s difficult to describe what we now stock because the variety is endless.

“The shop hadn’t changed since the 70s, so it was very ready for a refresh. I had an idea about the look I wanted to go for and my husband helped with the refit over the recent lockdown.

“I’m so pleased with the result.”

Fancy Fayre's owner Nina Daley has owned the shop for 16 years. - Credit: Fancy Fayre / Nina Daley

She added: “Customers seem to like what we’ve done too. We still offer the same services as before, but now it’s possible to have a browse while we change a watch battery.

“Many think the shop has new owners – but, no, it’s still me. Still the same as before.”

Nina has owned Fancy Fayre for 16 years.

She first started working there on Saturdays when she was a teenager. A few years later, at the age of 20, she was the owner.

Nina Daley first started working in the shop on Saturdays when she was a teenager. - Credit: Fancy Fayre / Nina Daley

Nina said: “I had some savings and borrowed off family to secure the business. Within my first year, I had paid them back.”

It has certainly been an adventure. She took on a second shop in Holbeach just before the 2008 recession hit, but decided to close it 2010.

She said: “I have to look at it with the view of ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained’... I didn't lose money and the outcome could've been much worse.”

A challenge with the Wisbech shop at the moment is there’s scaffolding and other structures around the building because of ongoing works.

Items stocked at Fancy Fayre range from various scented candles and picture frames to small trinkets and stationery. - Credit: Fancy Fayre / Nina Daley

Fenland District Council has been awarded a grant of £1.9m from a Heritage Lottery Fund scheme to regenerate the High Street in Wisbech.

Nina said: “They’re also doing up the flats above us.

“I think passers-by don’t realise we’re open. So please, anyone who is in Wisbech town centre is more than welcome to pop in for a look around."

Fancy Fayre in the High Street, Wisbech, has re-opened after lockdown with a fresh new look. - Credit: Fancy Fayre / Nina Daley



