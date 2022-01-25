The family of Jack Green, of Wisbech, who died in a motorbike crash, have paid tribute to a “son in a million”. - Credit: POLICE

The family of Wisbech man Jack Green, who died in a motorbike crash, have paid tribute to a “son in a million”.

The 19-year-old, of Sandringham Avenue, was riding his motorbike in Churchill Road, Wisbech when he was in collision with a car at the junction with Elm Road at about 6.45pm on January 16.

Mr Green died at the scene while the driver of the car was uninjured and is assisting police.

The family have issued the following tribute:

Mum, Natazha and stepdad, Dean said: “Jack from a young boy has always been energetic, determined and head strong.

"Anything with two wheels Jack loved and was adamant he would get his big bike one day.

"Jack has overcome many challenges through his young life and along the way has made many friends through schools, college, work and biking.

“Jack was a home boy and kitted out the garage for his pride and joy his bike and a place for his friends to hang out till early hours.

"He landed himself a good job, finally got his big bike and a girlfriend which they were saving for a house together.

"Jack had the most infectious laugh, smile and terrible dance moves and a love for sweet food.

“As a mum, I couldn’t have been more proud of my son.

"He was the life and soul in our house and has left a very big void. I miss him so much already.”

Girlfriend, Hannah said: “He made me the happiest and proudest girlfriend.

"I am so thankful for the years we shared together and wish we had forever. I love and miss you always and forever.

Dad, Darren said: “As his dad seeing him grow into a hard-working young man made me immensely proud.

"He always wanted to get me on the back of his bike to experience the feeling.

"I will miss him so much and he will leave a massive void behind, he was my banged buddy, my best friend and a son in a million.”

Sister, Hannah said: “As his sister, I will always be proud of Jack for everything we had been through.

"We always had each other backs no matter how far apart.

"I miss my little brother so much, my wingman. I love you.”

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, should contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 411 of January 16.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.