‘Our hearts are broken’: Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved son’ who died after stabbing

Tom Lewis, 23, from Wisbech died on September 10 after a stabbing in Norwich Road at around 1am on September 8. Picture: Family/Supplied Archant

The family of a young man who died after suffering life-threatening injuries in a stabbing incident have paid tribute to their “much-loved son”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Lewis of Larksfield, Wisbech was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon (September 10) following a stabbing on Norwich Road at around 1am on September 8.

The 23-year-old was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to undergo surgery to his leg.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.

His family said: “Our life with our son Tommy ended yesterday because of an act of violence.

“He was only 23-years-old, and he was a much-loved son. Our hearts are broken.

“Tommy was also a father, brother, grandson and uncle and loved by all who knew him.

“He was funny, kind and would help anyone, he was also a loyal friend. He will be forever missed.”

Three men, aged 22 and two aged 32, who were arrested in connection with Tom’s death remain in custody.

A fourth man, aged 18, was arrested in Milton Keynes last night, also in connection with the murder.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 35/60797/20.