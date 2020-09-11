‘Our hearts are broken’: Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved son’ who died after stabbing
PUBLISHED: 12:01 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 11 September 2020
Archant
The family of a young man who died after suffering life-threatening injuries in a stabbing incident have paid tribute to their “much-loved son”.
Tom Lewis of Larksfield, Wisbech was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon (September 10) following a stabbing on Norwich Road at around 1am on September 8.
The 23-year-old was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to undergo surgery to his leg.
He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.
His family said: “Our life with our son Tommy ended yesterday because of an act of violence.
“He was only 23-years-old, and he was a much-loved son. Our hearts are broken.
“Tommy was also a father, brother, grandson and uncle and loved by all who knew him.
“He was funny, kind and would help anyone, he was also a loyal friend. He will be forever missed.”
Three men, aged 22 and two aged 32, who were arrested in connection with Tom’s death remain in custody.
A fourth man, aged 18, was arrested in Milton Keynes last night, also in connection with the murder.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 35/60797/20.
