Family's lives 'turned upside down' after pets go missing
A mother says her family’s lives have been “turned upside down” after her beloved dogs went missing.
‘Rina’ - not her real name – gave her bulldog Gypsy and two dachshunds to a relative’s ex-partner in Wisbech to care for temporarily.
“Peaches is a bit smaller and her hair is a little finer on her head and chest,” Rina said.
“Paris has a white marking on her chest, which is very visible.
“They are sisters and have never been separated since birth.”
On August 13, Rina found out that the dogs had disappeared, including her 18-month-old dachshunds Peaches and Paris.
Rina got Gypsy back, but the others remain missing.
A social media campaign to find Peaches and Paris has since gone viral.
And she has reported them to police as missing, possibly stolen.
“The animals are my life,” she said.
Rina, a mum of two, added: “I want the public’s help to get my pets back for my children.
“Our lives have been turned upside down.”
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "On August 13, we received a report of two dogs not being returned to their owner after being dropped off at a house in Wisbech.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "On August 13, we received a report of two dogs not being returned to their owner after being dropped off at a house in Wisbech.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms quoting incident 191 of August 13."
Anyone without internet access should call 101.