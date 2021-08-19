News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Updated

Family's lives 'turned upside down' after pets go missing

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:34 PM August 19, 2021    Updated: 4:01 PM August 19, 2021
Two dachshunds have gone missing after being seen in Wisbech, Cambs

Two 18-month-old dachshunds have been reported as missing, possibly stolen, to police after they were last seen in Wisbech. - Credit: Family

A mother says her family’s lives have been “turned upside down” after her beloved dogs went missing.   

‘Rina’ - not her real name – gave her bulldog Gypsy and two dachshunds to a relative’s ex-partner in Wisbech to care for temporarily.  

“Peaches is a bit smaller and her hair is a little finer on her head and chest,” Rina said. 

“Paris has a white marking on her chest, which is very visible. 

“They are sisters and have never been separated since birth.” 

You may also want to watch:

On August 13, Rina found out that the dogs had disappeared, including her 18-month-old dachshunds Peaches and Paris.   

Rina got Gypsy back, but the others remain missing.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
  2. 2 ‘Gingerbread man’ jailed after nine-week crime spree  
  3. 3 Councillor to ‘occupy one room at Wisbech Castle’- official
  1. 4 Multiple fire crews tackle grain dryer blaze
  2. 5 Armed robber who terrified shop worker jailed for four years 
  3. 6 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  4. 7 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
  5. 8 Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
  6. 9 Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade
  7. 10 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers

A social media campaign to find Peaches and Paris has since gone viral.  

And she has reported them to police as missing, possibly stolen.  

Two 18-month-old dachshunds were last seen in Wisbech, Cambs

'Rina' - not her real name - is calling on the public to help find her family's 18-month-old dachshunds. - Credit: Family

“The animals are my life,” she said.  

Rina, a mum of two, added: “I want the public’s help to get my pets back for my children. 

“Our lives have been turned upside down.”  

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "On August 13, we received a report of two dogs not being returned to their owner after being dropped off at a house in Wisbech.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting incident 191 of August 13."

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Evidence of drug use was discovered when police raided a house in Prince Street, Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Public tip off leads to drug raid

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Wyton beagle protest

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Tools worth £500 stolen Rose & Crown Hotel in Wisbech. CCTV footage is from hotel

Maintenance man unable to work after £500 tools theft

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United's Harrison Burrows in action

Football

Posh star Harrison relishing chance to shine at Championship level

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon