Updated

Published: 3:34 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM August 19, 2021

Two 18-month-old dachshunds have been reported as missing, possibly stolen, to police after they were last seen in Wisbech. - Credit: Family

A mother says her family’s lives have been “turned upside down” after her beloved dogs went missing.

‘Rina’ - not her real name – gave her bulldog Gypsy and two dachshunds to a relative’s ex-partner in Wisbech to care for temporarily.

“Peaches is a bit smaller and her hair is a little finer on her head and chest,” Rina said.

“Paris has a white marking on her chest, which is very visible.

“They are sisters and have never been separated since birth.”

You may also want to watch:

On August 13, Rina found out that the dogs had disappeared, including her 18-month-old dachshunds Peaches and Paris.

Rina got Gypsy back, but the others remain missing.

A social media campaign to find Peaches and Paris has since gone viral.

And she has reported them to police as missing, possibly stolen.

'Rina' - not her real name - is calling on the public to help find her family's 18-month-old dachshunds. - Credit: Family

“The animals are my life,” she said.

Rina, a mum of two, added: “I want the public’s help to get my pets back for my children.

“Our lives have been turned upside down.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "On August 13, we received a report of two dogs not being returned to their owner after being dropped off at a house in Wisbech.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting incident 191 of August 13."

Anyone without internet access should call 101.