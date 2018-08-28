Recycling family fun day at Wisbech and Fenland Museum

A family fun day of recycling art at Wisbech and Fenland Museum will take place this Saturday (January 5).

Recycling artist Fred White – who with the help of local schoolchildren created the life-size giant temnodontosaurus which hangs in the museum’s main gallery – will be guiding visitors through the art of making something out of stuff that is thrown away.

This will be the first of a series of special family Saturday events being held throughout January and early February, when the museum will be closed to visitors on weekdays up to Tuesday February 12.

Curator Robert Bell said: “People showed us how much they cared about the museum in 2018 and we are busy planning a great programme for 2019 – but we want to do our collection proud and show everything off at its very best.

“We didn’t want to shut down altogether while we’re cleaning so we came up with Family Saturdays through January into February when we’ll be open from 10am to 4pm, our usual opening hours.

To find out details of what’s on visit www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk