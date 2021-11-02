Gallery

#TeamDodkin arrived back in Wisbech from Wales on Saturday October 30. - Credit: Sarah Dodkin

Eight family friends have completed a 244-mile bike ride from Wales to Wisbech in a bid to create more happy memories for their children.

Ben and Sarah Dodkin are determined to make incredible memories with their three sons Finley, Arthur and Harrison and not let Battens Disease take over their lives.

Phil Kowbas, Paul Bate, Jesse Bate, Owen Dobson, Toby Allen, Jack Griffin and Harry Griffin started the cycle on Thursday October 28 without Ben after he was still isolating from Covid-19.

“Ben managed to get there to join the lads in their last day which made us all very happy,” said Sarah.

Ben Dodkin (L) joined the #TeamDodkin lads in their last day of their Wales to Wisbech cycle after coming out of isolation from Covid-19. - Credit: Sarah Dodkin

#TeamDodkin arrived back in Wisbech on October 30, and were welcomed with a homecoming party. - Credit: Sarah Dodkin

#TeamDodkin returned to Wisbech on Saturday October 30 and were welcomed with a homecoming party that raised £3,645 for the family.

“We are all just so proud of them all, what they’ve done is so amazing,” said Sarah.

You can donate to the family via their JustGiving page.

