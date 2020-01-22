Advanced search

Meet the Vikings! Families flock to Wisbech for museum event

PUBLISHED: 14:05 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 22 January 2020

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

Meeting Vikings and making Viking-inspired crafts were just some of the activities families got up to at the Wisbech and Fenland Museum on Saturday,

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUMFamilies flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

Over 100 people attended the Wisbech and Fenland Museum's voracious Vikings event, where those taking part also searched for rune stones to identify a famous viking and made viking axes.

Sarah Coleman, project officer, said: "Visitors met our very own voracious vikings and found out about viking food, clothing and way of life.

"The event brought the vikings alive. I think we've inspired a whole new generation of viking enthusiasts and some avid readers of horrible histories books!"

Following on from last year's Rotten Romans event in partnership with Wisbech Reads, the museum planned to show off their vikings collection, including a rare 10th century sword, during a family Saturday planned for January and February.

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUMFamilies flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

The museum are holding a 'make your own gargoyle' day this Saturday with artist Rachel Simmonds from Cambridgeshire-based Big Sky Arts between 11am-3pm.

For more information and on upcoming events, visit https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk/.

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUMFamilies flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUMFamilies flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUMFamilies flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

