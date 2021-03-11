Published: 10:07 AM March 11, 2021 Updated: 10:20 AM March 11, 2021

Police were forced to close Dowgate Road in Leverington this morning at around 4am after a tree fell down in heavy winds and took out power cables. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Police managed to reopen a road just in time for rush hour traffic this morning after a fallen down tree wiped out power cables at around 4am.

Heavy winds overnight caused a tree to fall on Dowgate Road in Leverington this morning, leaving debris across the road and knocking down a power cable post.

Officers were forced to close the road while the scene was cleared by a JCB vehicle and while UK Power Networks dealt with the fallen wires.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said at around 3.50am: “Dowgate Road, Leverington is closed due to a fallen tree which has taken out the power cables at the location.

“UK Power networks are on scene dealing.”

Just two hours later they posted: “Dowgate Road, Leverington has re-opened following repairs to a power line.”

“Bit of excitement to watch. Well done and stay safe,” said one resident.